👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, a former Carlyle Group executive who was a trustee at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, will head to the governor’s mansion in Richmond after a competitive gubernatorial race that saw the first-time candidate rally support in the final weeks of his campaign to best former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia. The Associated Press called the victory for Youngkin at 12:37 a.m. EDT. Read our interview with Youngkin from June.

Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a Virginia resident, told Jewish Insider that RJC’s annual conference in Las Vegas this weekend “will be even sweeter with the strong victory for Glenn Youngkin.” Just like Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell’s 2009 victory in Virginia “presaged our wave of 2010, we’re confident that the GOP will regain the majorities in [the] House and Senate in 2022,” Brooks added.

The results “will be a wake-up callfor Dems in Virginia,” said former Virginia Delegate Debra Rodman. “​​The Republicans are running a culture war agenda. We need to respond to their racist, dog-whistle politics.” How should Democrats respond? “We get Dems in Congress to work together and not fight on CNN,” she added.

In New Jersey, the governor’s race is too close to call, with Republican Jack Ciattarelli leading Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy by roughly 1,200 votes.

In New York City,Eric Adams will be the city’s second Black mayor, after a decisive win over GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Browndeclared victory on Tuesday night in his write-in campaign against India Walton, the Democratic socialist who beat Brown in the primary. Walton trails the write-in candidate by more than 10,000 votes.

Ben Rhodes, former White House deputy national security advisor under President Barack Obama, appeared to criticize progressives for focusing on reworking American history — which has become a contentious issue in races across the country. “One thing Obama did is talk about progressive change as a validation of American history and not a repudiation of it,” Rhodes wrote on Twitter last night.

In Boston, Michelle Wu defeated Annissa Essaibi George in the city’s mayoral election, making her the first woman and person of color elected mayor in Boston’s history.

In Florida’s 20th Congressional District, the slim margin — several dozen votes — between Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Dale Holness, two of the 11 candidates vying to succeed late Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL), triggered an automatic recount to determine who will face GOP nominee Jason Mariner in January.

Shontel Brown is officially the representative-elect in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, three months after winning the Democratic special election primary against Nina Turner.

The Knesset is set to begin voting on the national budget today, a make-or-break moment for Israel’s unity government. If successful, this would be the first time in three years that a budget has been passed in Israel.

Addressing the cabinet today, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “Passing the budget means ensuring the stability of the country, that it will function, and that the economy will grow and prosper. We have over 7% growth. We are pulling the country toward stability and there are those who are pulling it toward chaos, to more elections and to non-functioning. We are at the finish line and before us are exhausting days and long nights in the Knesset, but the budget will pass.”

The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game Six of the World Series to secure their first championship in 26 years. Starting pitcher Max Fried earned the win with an impressive six shutout innings. In the bottom of the second, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman flied out off of Fried to Braves right fielder Joc Pederson in what was likely the most Jewish play in World Series history.