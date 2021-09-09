Good Thursday morning!

Rosh Hashanah greetings from U.S. and Israeli officials poured in over the holiday. President Joe Biden wrote that “Rosh Hashanah and the Days of Awe that follow charge those who celebrate to pause, look inward, and reflect on the past year. It is a time to undertake an inventory of the soul, a cheshbon hanefesh, and to ask of ourselves and of each other questions that go beyond our own individual faiths: Who do I want to be? What type of nation do we want to forge? What type of world do we want to create?”

In a video message, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff — who noted he is “the first second gentleman and the first Jewish spouse of an American president or Vice President” — remarked how Rosh Hashannah is “a sacred time marked by deep introspection, a holiday dedicated to reflecting on the past year and reimagining a new beginning.”

Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley arrived in Moscow earlier this week for consultations with Russian officials on Iran’s nuclear program and “the need to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” a statement from the State Department read.

Malley’s visit to Russia coincides with that of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who arrived in Moscow on Wednesday night for a meeting today with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Before the meeting, Lapid laid a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

The Aspen Security Forum: Two Decades On: The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 kicks off today at 9 a.m. ET. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, who was originally scheduled to speak during the half-day event, pulled out due to a scheduling conflict.

Israeli security forces on Thursday were still searching for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped Monday from Gilboa prison in northern Israel via a tunnel they had surreptitiously been digging over the past year. The escape was described by prison officials as the biggest Palestinian jailbreak in 23 years and followed a series of blunders by the Israel Prison Service, Israeli media reported.

Additional military units were called in to assist in the search for the six escapees. Several family members of the six prisoners, five of whom are members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant faction, were arrested for aiding their escape. On Wednesday night, the IDF announced that a full closure of the West Bank and Gaza would continue through Saturday in an effort to locate the escapees.

In the West Bank, the jailbreak was hailed as a victory for the Palestinian people. Rallies were held in some Palestinian cities, and Palestinian prisoners in at least two other Israeli jails rioted and set fire to prison cells, the Israel Prison Services reported on Wednesday.