How will election of hardliner Raisi affect nuke talks?

Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi holds a press conference at Shahid Beheshti conference hall in Tehran, Iran on June 21, 2021. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was declared the winner of Friday’s controversial presidential election in Iran, which saw low turnout as Iranians discouraged by the legitimacy of the vote — Iran’s top clerical body cleared the field of a number of candidates in the weeks before the election — opted to stay home or cast blank ballots.

Background: Raisi, the country’s judiciary chief, was viewed as the favored candidate by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for whom he is seen as a possible successor. The cleric — who is currently under U.S. sanctions — was named as one of the key figures in the killings and disappearances of thousands of Iranian dissidents in 1988. Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Rich Goldberg described described Raisi as “a modern-day Torquemada — one of the worst human rights abusers of our time.”

What to expect: Elliott Abrams, formerly the Trump administration’s special representative for Iran and now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told JI, “Whether Raisi tries to reduce the independence of the Quds Force or the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] is an interesting question, but there’s no reason to believe he wants to reduce aid to Hamas, Hezbollah, Shia militias in Iraq or the Houthis in Yemen. Nor is there the slightest reason to think he wants Iran to abandon the nuclear weapons program the Islamic Republic has always maintained.” Abrams argued that Washington’s Iran policy “should now be the policy Ronald Reagan outlined toward the Soviet Union: call for, and work quietly for, its end.”

Effect on nuke talks: The six-week interim between Raisi’s election and inauguration might be an opportunity to force a finalization of the nuclear deal. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that it was “hard to speculate” on how Raisi’s election would impact the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, noting that “the ultimate decision” on whether Iran will reenter the deal lies with Khamenei. Goldberg told JI that Khameni “is hoping the Biden administration rewards this presidential selection by lifting sanctions and rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal — thereby not only bailing out the IRGC and legitimizing Iran’s pathways to nuclear weapons but also betraying American values and abandoning the Iranian people in the process.” Raisi said Monday that he was not open to meeting with Biden, and expressed an unwillingness to negotiate over Iran’s ballistic missiles program or support for militias in the region. Abrams added that it is in Iran’s “interest to stretch the negotiations out so they have more time now to violate every provision. But with sunsets occurring regularly in the next decade and Iran stiffing IAEA efforts to inspect on the ground, Iran’s nuclear program will advance under Raisi. The question will be what we, and Israel, ultimately do about it.”

Reaction in Israel: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed Raisi’s election during the new Israeli government’s first cabinet meeting on Sunday. In a statement read and televised in both Hebrew and English, Bennett urged Western powers to recognize Raisi as “the hangman of Tehran” and to perceive his election as a “wake-up” call, before signing the nuclear agreement. “Raisi’s election is, I would say, the last chance for world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement, and understand who they are doing business with,” Bennett said. Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted that the election of Raisi called for “renewed determination to immediately halt Iran’s nuclear program and put an end to its destructive regional ambitions.”