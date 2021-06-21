Daily Kickoff
👋 Good Monday morning!
Outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will visit President Joe Biden at the White House a week from today, ahead of the end of Rivlin’s seven-year term next month.
Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates in the coming days, the first visit by an Israeli minister to the UAE since the countries normalized relations in last year’s Abraham Accords.
The Palestinian Authority is renegotiating a deal for 1.4 million Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus vaccines from Israel, days afterPA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh ordered his government to cancel the deal, claiming the doses were too close to their expiration to be distributed in time. An additional three countries are in discussions with the Israeli Ministry of Health to swap vaccines, should the deal with the Palestinian Authority be formally canceled.
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi is expected to travel to Washington this week for meetings with senior Biden administration officials, including: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, head of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Gen. Kenneth McKenzie and head of the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Gen. Richard Clark. Kochavi is expected to discuss regional issues and to argue against the Biden administration reentering a nuclear deal with Iran.
Preliminary investigations into a car accident at a South Florida Pride parade determined that the incident, which left one person dead, was unintentional. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) was nearly hit by the car, and several other legislators were present at the time of the accident, but uninjured.
taking to the council
Democratic Socialists of the New York City Council?
Last August, the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America distributed a controversial questionnaire asking that City Council candidates pledge not to visit Israel. Nearly a year later, the survey remains a charged topic among those who fear that support for Israel is waning. Those concerns have grown in the lead-up to tomorrow’s primary, where six DSA-backed candidates are competing in open-seat City Council races ahead of a massive turnover in the legislative body. “The questionnaire was a harbinger of things to come,” Mitchell Moss, a professor of urban policy and planning at New York University, told Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel. “We’re now going to discover that supporters of Israel are going through increasing challenges on the City Council.”
Paradigm shift? While local politicians in New York wield no meaningful influence over foreign policy, pro-Israel sentiment was once something of a prerequisite for building a successful political career in a city that is home to the largest Jewish population in the country. But the DSA is now testing whether that supposition still holds. All of the DSA-backed Council candidates — running in districts across Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx — spoke out on social media last month as tensions escalated in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, voicing their exclusive support for the Palestinians — messages the DSA vociferously retweeted.
Support for BDS: The DSA, which formally endorsed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel in 2017, seems eager to back candidates who agree with the vote. According to Michael Whitesides, a spokesperson for the New York City branch of the DSA, all of the candidates the organization has endorsed this cycle support BDS. “We believe in the human rights of all people and the right of people to live free from occupation,” Michael Hollingsworth, a tenant organizer who is running for Council in Crown Heights, said in a statement to JI. “That’s why our campaign supports BDS and stands in solidarity with Palestinians who are protesting military occupation.”
Beyond the DSA: BDS isn’t supported only by the DSA’s candidates. John Choe, a Democratic City Council candidate in Flushing, supports the movement despite never appearing to have commented publicly about it, according to a woman who applied to work on his campaign and asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the discussion. During the interview in December, she told JI, Choe brought up his support for BDS unbidden, wondering aloud if his views on Israel would, given her Jewish identity, be a problem for her as a potential member of his staff.
Potential ramifications: Though the City Council passed a resolution condemning BDS in 2016, KC Johnson, a professor of American history at Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center, predicts that calls to boycott and impose economic sanctions on Israel will become increasingly common if a DSA-endorsed candidate wins any of the races. “My sense is that questions related to Israel will become more politicized,” he said in an email to JI, envisioning possible scenarios in which the City Council pressures New York City colleges and universities to endorse BDS while passing “resolutions condemning Israeli security actions.”
on the hill
Senators re-introduce bill supporting state, local anti-BDS measures
Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) reintroduced a bill providing congressional support and guidelines for state- and local-level efforts to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, after efforts to move the legislation forward in 2019 divided Democrats, reports Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod. The legislation provides congressional approval for state and local governments to divest funds from, or prohibit contracting with, entities that engage in boycott, divestment or sanctions activity targeting Israel for political purposes, stating that no existing federal laws override anti-BDS measures that are otherwise compliant with the bill.
Rules of the road: The bill lays out guidelines that states must follow in implementing anti-BDS initiatives, requiring them to provide notice to all entities governed by the anti-BDS initiative; provide them a 90-day warning period; allow impacted entities to comment in writing; make “every effort” to avoid erroneous targeting; and to verify that targeted entities are in fact engaging in BDS-related activity. The bill also requires any state or local government with existing anti-BDS measures in place to provide written notice to the U.S. attorney general within 30 days of the bill’s passage. The same notification requirement applies to any future anti-BDS measures.
Looking back: Similar legislation was previously introduced in the Senate in 2016, when it gained 45 cosponsors and again in 2017, when it gained 48. It passed the Senate in 2019 as part of a broader U.S.-Israel security assistance bill by a vote of 77-23, splitting the Democratic caucus. Opponents of the legislation, including the American Civil Liberties Union, argued that the bill unconstitutionally infringed on free speech rights.
Quotable: “The boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement is the single most destructive campaign of economic warfare facing the Jewish state of Israel today,” Rubio said in a statement to JI. “Amid a rising tide of anti-Semitism, it’s critical that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our closest democratic ally in the Middle East. This bipartisan bill, which previously passed the Senate, would mark an important step toward bringing an end to the BDS movement’s discriminatory efforts.”
persian politics
How will election of hardliner Raisi affect nuke talks?
Hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was declared the winner of Friday’s controversial presidential election in Iran, which saw low turnout as Iranians discouraged by the legitimacy of the vote — Iran’s top clerical body cleared the field of a number of candidates in the weeks before the election — opted to stay home or cast blank ballots.
Background: Raisi, the country’s judiciary chief, was viewed as the favored candidate by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for whom he is seen as a possible successor. The cleric — who is currently under U.S. sanctions — was named as one of the key figures in the killings and disappearances of thousands of Iranian dissidents in 1988. Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Rich Goldberg described described Raisi as “a modern-day Torquemada — one of the worst human rights abusers of our time.”
What to expect: Elliott Abrams, formerly the Trump administration’s special representative for Iran and now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told JI, “Whether Raisi tries to reduce the independence of the Quds Force or the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] is an interesting question, but there’s no reason to believe he wants to reduce aid to Hamas, Hezbollah, Shia militias in Iraq or the Houthis in Yemen. Nor is there the slightest reason to think he wants Iran to abandon the nuclear weapons program the Islamic Republic has always maintained.” Abrams argued that Washington’s Iran policy “should now be the policy Ronald Reagan outlined toward the Soviet Union: call for, and work quietly for, its end.”
Effect on nuke talks: The six-week interim between Raisi’s election and inauguration might be an opportunity to force a finalization of the nuclear deal. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that it was “hard to speculate” on how Raisi’s election would impact the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, noting that “the ultimate decision” on whether Iran will reenter the deal lies with Khamenei. Goldberg told JI that Khameni “is hoping the Biden administration rewards this presidential selection by lifting sanctions and rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal — thereby not only bailing out the IRGC and legitimizing Iran’s pathways to nuclear weapons but also betraying American values and abandoning the Iranian people in the process.” Raisi said Monday that he was not open to meeting with Biden, and expressed an unwillingness to negotiate over Iran’s ballistic missiles program or support for militias in the region. Abrams added that it is in Iran’s “interest to stretch the negotiations out so they have more time now to violate every provision. But with sunsets occurring regularly in the next decade and Iran stiffing IAEA efforts to inspect on the ground, Iran’s nuclear program will advance under Raisi. The question will be what we, and Israel, ultimately do about it.”
Reaction in Israel: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed Raisi’s election during the new Israeli government’s first cabinet meeting on Sunday. In a statement read and televised in both Hebrew and English, Bennett urged Western powers to recognize Raisi as “the hangman of Tehran” and to perceive his election as a “wake-up” call, before signing the nuclear agreement. “Raisi’s election is, I would say, the last chance for world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement, and understand who they are doing business with,” Bennett said. Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted that the election of Raisi called for “renewed determination to immediately halt Iran’s nuclear program and put an end to its destructive regional ambitions.”
