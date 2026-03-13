ISRAEL UNDER FIRE

Iranian missile injures 58, damages 300 homes in northern Israel

Soon after the attack, Trump warned Iran, ‘Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today’

An Iranian missile struck northern Israel early Friday, injuring 58 residents and damaging 300 homes in Zarzir, a Bedouin town near Nazareth.

A woman in her 30s was moderately injured by shrapnel in her back, and the rest of the injuries were minor, according to Magen David Adom emergency services.

Zarzir Mayor Ataf Grifat described to Israeli media at the site “great destruction. … I heard the explosion from my house and I thought it was flying, even though I live hundreds of [yards] from the scene.”

“One house was totally destroyed. About 300 homes were damaged from the blast that hit windows, doors and roofs. Whoever was in a safe room was saved, and those who were outside were injured,” Grifat added.

Many of the missiles Iran has lobbed at Israel had cluster munitions attached to them, which break into pieces when they explode, such that there are more impact sites.

Soon after the attack, President Donald Trump issued a threat to Iran: “Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.”

“They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th president of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Iranian state TV said that new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei released his first statement since being named to the position earlier this week, after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the initial strikes of the ongoing war with Iran, which began on Feb. 28. In the statement, Khamenei vowed that Iran “will not neglect avenging the blood of [the] martyrs.”

The remarks were read by a TV presenter. Khamenei has yet to appear in public since ascending to the leadership, and was reportedly injured in airstrikes.

”The popular demand is to continue our effective defense and make the enemy regret,” the statement attributed to Khamenei said. “The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must continue to be used.”

The Strait of Hormuz is the sole maritime artery through which oil can be exported from the Gulf to the open sea. While the U.S. has destroyed large Iranian vessels that could block the strait, smaller Iranian boats were laced with explosives and others are thought to have set mines in the area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a press conference on Thursday that “the new tyrant, Mojtaba, the puppet of the Revolutionary Guards, cannot show his face in public.”

Israel and the U.S. “have achieved enormous accomplishments that are changing the balance of power in the Middle East and beyond … establishing Israel’s status as a power that is stronger than ever,” Netanyahu stated. “We are crushing the nuclear infrastructure, the missile and launcher array, the headquarters of oppression, the regime’s power centers, and many more targets.”

Netanyahu said that the timing of the war was important because Iran was taking “accelerated action to restore the nuclear and missile programs … If we had not acted immediately, within a few months Iran’s death industry would have been immune to any strike.”

Netanyahu also called again for the Iranian people to rise up against their leaders: “The moment when you can embark on a new path of freedom … is approaching. We stand by you, we are helping you. But at the end of the day, it depends on you. It is in your hands.”

The Israeli prime minister also hinted at budding relations with other countries in the Middle East, “alliances that until a few weeks ago would have seemed unimaginable,” he said.

The press conference was Netanyahu’s first since the war with Iran began, with reporters asking questions via video link, amid restrictions on gatherings due to the security situation.

Since the beginning of Operation Lion’s Roar, Magen David Adom has treated 854 people with physical injuries resulting from missile fire, including 12 fatalities and 628 who were injured en route to shelter.