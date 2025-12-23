Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to oust Bernie Sanders 

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointees have extremist backgrounds

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communal security 

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rhetoric

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed the Holocaust

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemitism complaints

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post, praised Nick Fuentes online

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative thought

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitism in artificial intelligence

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ignored, U.S. lawmakers say

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence in D.C.

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for Gaza peace plan

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether China is violating Iran sanctions

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling misinformation on social media

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confounding GOP lawmakers

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty are anti-Zionist

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content after antisemitic prompts

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against Rep. Ritchie Torres

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic views

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fuentes, Carlson

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ and the Jewish community

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite its baggage

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hosting antisemites on podcast

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti-Zionism’ in medicine

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at end of year

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim Herzog’s name from park

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parents reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, rebuilding and renewed Jewish engagement

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against antisemitism

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuberville’s Senate seat

Netanyahu reportedly pushing for major expansion of war in Gaza

Sen. Alsobrooks flip-flops from pledge to maintain aid to Israel during Senate campaign

House Speaker Mike Johnson arrives in Israel

Democrats’ top Senate recruit Roy Cooper rejects effort to block aid to Israel

Klobuchar explains her flip against Israel in supporting cutoff to military aid

Ossoff’s vote to block arms sale to Israel hampers his Jewish outreach efforts

Pirro prioritizes fighting antisemitism in her new role as U.S. attorney

Rep. Khanna, progressives push for U.S. recognition of Palestinian state

Harvard agrees to cover security costs for campus Hillel

Majority of Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israel

Mike Johnson: ‘Suffering and misery’ in Gaza is ‘quite alarming to see’

Quick Hits

SANDERS SCRUTINY

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to oust Bernie Sanders 

The members say the Vermont senator hasn’t attended council meetings and that his rhetoric, accusing Israel of committing genocide, runs counter to the museum’s mission

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), joined by fellow senator Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) (R), speaks at a news conference on restricting arms sales to Israel at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
December 23, 2025

Several Trump appointees to the board of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum are pushing for the ouster of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), alleging that he has rarely attended meetings and that his accusations of genocide against Israel run counter to the museum’s mission.

Sanders has served on the council for nearly two decades.

The board, formally known as the Holocaust Memorial Council, is mostly made up of presidential appointees who serve for five-year terms, joined by a handful of members from the House and Senate chosen by congressional leadership. Sanders was appointed in 2007. Lawmakers are technically subject to the same five-year term limits but in practice have often served until a successor is appointed or they leave office.

Jonathan Burkan, who was appointed to the council twice by President Donald Trump, said he’s never seen Sanders at any meetings of the council — which he said has not been the case for other lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans.

“Everything that’s happened after Oct. 7, everything that has been going on with antisemitism, with the Holocaust — I do feel that if someone is a Jewish elected official, they should at least attend one meeting in over a 20-year period of time,” Burkan said. “They should find someone else besides Bernie just to be on the council.”

Each of the council members who spoke to Jewish Insider spoke in their personal capacities, not as representatives of the council as a whole.

Burkan added that “Bernie Sanders accusing Israel of genocide downplays the Holocaust, which actually hurts the museum which he serves.”

Stuart Eizenstat, the chair of the council, has pushed back on accusations of genocide against Israel and has argued that extreme anti-Israel rhetoric is fueling violent antisemitism. The museum’s director has also condemned comparisons between the war in Gaza and the Holocaust.

Daniel Huff, who was appointed to the board during Trump’s first administration, said that it’s “important that the museum be a bipartisan effort,” emphasizing that other Democratic lawmakers on the council have been frequent and active participants in its meetings.

“That’s the type of representation that we want,” Huff said. “My observation, simply, is that Sanders has not shown up to any meeting, as far as I can tell.”

“The problem is that he’s publicly out there advocating positions that are really at odds with some of the fundamental things that the museum does, and one of them is making sure that the word ‘genocide’ is carefully safeguarded, and deployed only when necessary, so as not to diminish the memory of those who died in the Holocaust,” Huff said.

Huff argued that, in a time of rising antisemitism, the Holocaust Museum has an important role to play, and it’s “important that everybody who’s in a leadership position there is focused on the importance of the moment, the urgency of the moment.”

“We’re living in a dangerous moment and everyone ought to be paying attention,” Huff said. “We need people who understand the fierce urgency of the moment we’re in, and the need to act wisely and decisively.”

He said that there are many Democrats who would be strong candidates and members of the board, but that Sanders does not fit that bill.

“It’s not a political statement … the ask is just, find someone who’s aligned and involved — that’s it, very simple,” Huff said.

Rob Garson, the president of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists, who was recently appointed to the board for the first time, said that he was surprised to find out that Sanders was a member.

“It’s not as if they have that many [meetings] in any given year, and it’s not as if it’s in an inconvenient place for him to come to. He clearly just either doesn’t care or doesn’t want to care,” Garson said.

He added that Sanders’ public rhetoric is “diametrically opposed to the message of the Holocaust Memorial Council.”

“It should be people that actually are aligned with what the Holocaust Museum stands for, and Sanders just isn’t that,” Garson said. 

Tila Falic, another recent Trump appointee, said that people selected for the board “represent Holocaust education, and it represents combating antisemitism for Jews and for non-Jews in the United States … people that are appointed should take their job seriously by, first of all, showing up.”

If Sanders is unable to attend or is not aligned with the Museum’s mission, “then he should be removed and give that seat to somebody who wants to take an active role and make a difference.”

Sanders did not respond to a request for comment. Nor did Eizenstat, the chair of the council. The museum also did not provide comment on the effort to remove Sanders or confirm how many meetings the senator has attended during his tenure.

Trump stirred controversy early this year when he removed a slew of Biden appointees from the board, replacing them with several of his own picks.

