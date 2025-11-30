PARDON PLEA

Netanyahu asks Herzog for pardon amid ongoing corruption trial

Among the reasons Netanyahu cited was ‘the requests from President Trump to the president of Israel, so I can work together with him as quickly as possible to promote the necessary shared interests between the U.S. and Israel’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday asked President Isaac Herzog to pardon him, six years after Netanyahu was indicted for fraud, breach of trust and bribery and as his yearslong trial continues to play out in Israeli court.

Among the reasons Netanyahu cited for requesting the pardon, in a concurrent video statement, was “the requests from President Trump to the president of Israel, so I can work together with him as quickly as possible to promote the necessary shared interests between the U.S. and Israel in a window of opportunity that I doubt will return.”

Earlier this month, Trump wrote a letter to Herzog calling on him “to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister, and is now leading Israel into a time of peace, which includes my continued work with key Middle East leaders to add many additional countries to the world changing Abraham Accords. … While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that this ‘case’ against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution.”

Netanyahu’s attorney, Amit Hadad, sent Herzog’s office a 111-page file of details of the trial, including a letter from the prime minister.

The proceedings involve three cases in which Netanyahu was indicted in 2020: for allegedly illegally advancing the interests of Israeli Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan while accepting gifts from Milchan and his friend, Australian billionaire James Packer; for allegedly engaging in negotiations with Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Mozes to advance positive media coverage of the prime minister in exchange for weakening the free rival newspaper Israel Hayom; and for allegedly accepting a bribe from Shaul Elovitch, the owner of Israeli telecom conglomerate Bezeq for positive media coverage on Elovitch’s news outlet at the time, Walla, in exchange for regulatory changes that benefited him. The judges overseeing the trial suggested in 2023 that the prosecution consider dropping the bribery charge because it would be difficult to prove, but the prosecution declined.

“In recent years,” Netanyahu wrote, “the tensions and disputes between parts of the nation and the branches of government have increased. I am aware that the ongoing process on my matters have turned into a focal point of strong disputes. … As such, and despite my personal interest in continuing the trial and proving my innocence until my total exoneration, I think the public interest says otherwise. Out of public responsibility as the prime minister to try to bring reconciliation between parts of the nation, I have no doubt that ending the trial will help reduce the flames in the dispute around it.”

The prime minister also said that, in light of Israel’s “security challenges and diplomatic opportunities,” it is essential “to mend the tears, to reach unity in the nation and bring back the trust in government institutions.”

In his video statement, Netanyahu said that the judges on his case have ordered him to be present in court three times a week, which he called “an impossible demand that is not made on any other citizen in Israel.”

In Israel, the president has the power to pardon and commute sentences of offenders, mostly those convicted of crimes. There is also a precedent of a president pardoning offenders who have yet to be convicted, such as in the Bus 300 Affair, in which Shin Bet agents who killed two Palestinian terrorists after they had been captured alive were pardoned before receiving a conviction by then-President Chaim Herzog.

However, there is no precedent of a mid-trial presidential pardon in Israel.

According to an analysis by Israel Democracy Institute research fellow Dana Blander, a pardon may be granted at any point, including in the middle of a trial, and does not require an admission of guilt or a statement of contrition. However, past opinions by Israel’s Supreme Court and attorney general after the Bus 300 Affair said that pardons before convictions may only be used in rare cases.

Herzog’s office passed Netanyahu’s request to the Justice Ministry’s Pardons Department, which will send its opinions to the legal advisor of the Office of the President, who will then add her opinion before sending them to Herzog. A source in Herzog’s office told Jewish Insider that the process may take weeks and the president will rely heavily on the opinions he receives.

“The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request,” Herzog’s office stated.

Israeli opposition figures came out against Netanyahu’s request, with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid saying that Herzog “cannot pardon Netanyahu without him admitting guilt, expressing regret and immediately leaving political life.”

Blue and White party Chairman Benny Gantz argued that Netanyahu’s request is “totally fake,” because it does not follow the usual process.

“Instead of fueling the flames, put out the fire that you created in Israeli society, stop the harm to democracy, call an election, and only then ask for a plea deal or pardon,” Gantz said.

Gantz and Israel Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman both speculated in public statements that Netanyahu sent the pardon request to distract from the controversial bill making its way to the Knesset that would allow most Haredim to remain exempt from IDF service.

“We cannot let him run the public conversation,” Liberman said. “Eyes on the goal.”