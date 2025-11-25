Families of Oct. 7 victims file suit against Binance
Plus, Anna Wintour mingles with Sinwar supporter in Doha
In today's Daily Kickoff, we look at how X's new location feature has pulled the curtain back on the numerous foreign accounts attempting to foment unrest, antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in the West, and report on a new lawsuit filed against Binance by the families of individuals killed in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks and in captivity in Gaza. We cover President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood, and report on Anna Wintour's mingling with Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the mother of the Qatari emir, who glorified slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
What We’re Watching
- We’re keeping an eye on the implementation of President Donald Trump’s executive order issued yesterday targeting chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood. More below.
- Palestinian terror groups said they will turn over the body of a hostage to Israel this afternoon, a day after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed it was in possession of the body.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is traveling to Paris for talks with senior French officials, slated to begin tomorrow, on a range of issues, including Tehran’s refusal to grant access to international nuclear weapons inspectors as well as French nationals being detained in the Islamic Republic.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MATTHEW KASSEL
A new feature from X that allows users to see where accounts are located across the world has exposed a range of extreme political actors as misrepresenting the countries in which they claim to be operating — raising questions over foreign involvement in online discourse.
The discrepancies have been particularly clarifying with regard to anti-Israel commentators as well as far-right MAGA influencers who frequently spread antisemitic rhetoric while espousing “America First” ideology.
Thanks to digital sleuths, it quickly became clear that many widely followed accounts were actually operating in such far-flung locales as Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Qatar, among other places — underscoring the degree to which outside agitators are fomenting division on both the left and right.
One illustrative far-right account, “MAGA Nation,” which claims to be “standing strong with President Trump,” for instance, was based in Eastern Europe rather than the United States, the X feature showed. Other similarly named accounts were discovered to be based in Nigeria and Thailand, contradicting the isolationist tenor of their rhetoric.
Several accounts that built large audiences condemning Israel and its war in Gaza were found to be running out of foreign countries. One account called “Gaza Notifications,” for example, is listed as being Turkey-based. Meanwhile, Palestinian journalist Motasem Dalloul denied claims that he was operating from Poland, which X showed to be his location, while purporting to live in Gaza. Dalloul responded to the claims with a video of himself in front of destroyed buildings and tent encampments and told podcast host Daniel Mael that he was using an e-SIM.
Meanwhile, a far-left political activist tied to Track AIPAC — an X account that has faced accusations of antisemitism for demanding the pro-Israel lobbying group register as a foreign agent — was found to be living in Germany, the Washington Free Beacon reported reported.
“Why are people in Pakistan, India, Qatar, Bangladesh and elsewhere trying to sell us division and racism?” Robby Soave, a senior editor for Reason magazine, asked in The Hill on Monday. “The answer is self-apparent,” he said. “Because they want America to fail. They want us to weaken. They want us to descend into infighting. They want us to start pointing fingers and scream in each other’s faces. They want us to fall behind.”
Other accounts disputed the accuracy of the feature, which was introduced over the weekend, or claimed that it did not provide a full picture of the situation.
The political advocacy arm of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, responding to scrutiny over a location in Turkey, said in an X post Monday that its director “first registered the account while he was visiting family in Istanbul,” adding: “Hardly a grand terrorist conspiracy.”
weapons worries
Iranian scientists’ visit to Russia raises concerns about rebuilding nuclear weapons program
A series of recent events and revelations has raised concerns that Iran could be working to reconstitute its nuclear weapons program damaged during the 12-day war with Israel and the U.S., and that Russia could be playing a role in aiding the effort. Iran withdrew last week from an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency to allow the watchdog to inspect its nuclear sites, just after the U.N. agency’s board of governors passed a resolution calling on Iran to provide more complete information about its nuclear sites and remaining stock of enriched uranium. The resolution came as the IAEA’s chief, Rafael Grossi, said that there were indications of activity at some Iranian nuclear sites. Also last week, the Financial Times reported that Iranian scientists and nuclear experts visited Russian military research institutes a second time last year. Those developments come on the heels of a $25 billion deal between Russia, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov and Matthew Shea report.
Unsurprising finding: Jonathan Ruhe, fellow for American strategy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, told JI that the FT’s reporting fits with Western intelligence findings from before the Israeli and American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites that the Islamic Republic was trying to reduce the time it would take to turn its enriched uranium into a bomb. “These activities focused on simulating a nuclear explosion, without actually detonating a test device. Israel’s growing urgency about Iran’s progress contributed to its decision to launch the 12-day war when it did,” he said.