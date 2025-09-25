Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
eye on unesco

Concern mounts in Jerusalem as Qatar, Egypt set to take key roles in UNESCO

‘It’s bad for Israel and bad for America,’ an Israeli diplomat told JI this week

GETTY IMAGES

Inside of the grand auditorium of UNESCO headquarters building in Paris, France

By
Lahav Harkov
September 25, 2025

Israel is eyeing the upcoming United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization executive board meeting with concern, with Egypt and Qatar poised to take influential roles in the body.

Qatar is set to take the body’s chairmanship, and former Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enani is considered a leading candidate for the organization’s director-general.

UNESCO is focused on international cooperation in education, culture and science and communication. Its most prominent project is its list of World Heritage Sites that members pledge to safeguard and adhere to global norms for preservation. Its annual budget in recent years has been about $1.5 billion.

The Jewish state has historically faced challenges in UNESCO, which ratified multiple resolutions in the past decade declaring the Temple Mount, Western Wall and the Old City of Jerusalem to be endangered Muslim and Christian sites, while excluding the millenia-old Jewish connection. The “State of Palestine” has been a full member of UNESCO since 2011, and the organization recognizes five Palestinian heritage sites, including the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, a Jewish and Muslim holy site; UNESCO resolutions relating to Hebron have also left out its Jewish history. In 2009-2014, UNESCO approved 46 resolutions widely viewed as critical of Israel.

Yet, in recent years, with former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay at the helm of UNESCO — the first Jewish person to hold the position — the organization managed to lower the temperature over contentious issues in the Middle East, and she pushed for the advancement of Holocaust education and the fight against antisemitism. Azoulay will complete her second term in November; the departing chairperson of the UNESCO Executive Board is Vera Lacoeuilhe of Saint Lucia. 

The UNESCO Executive Board Meeting will begin on Wednesday in Paris and continue for two weeks, during which the new board chairperson and director general will be selected. The director general must receive a majority vote on Oct. 6, while the executive board chairmanship rotates between geographic blocs and the Middle East bloc agreed to put Qatar in the role.

With two Arab countries expected to assume UNESCO’s leading positions, some observers have expressed concern that Israel may again face disproportionate scrutiny and criticism — a pattern seen in other U.N. bodies where geopolitical tensions often rise to the surface.

The Trump administration left UNESCO earlier this year. The first Trump administration departed the organization in 2017, after which the Biden administration returned. Washington is left with little influence to help Israel or push back against decisions it may view as against its own interests.

“It’s an odd situation where we have announced we are leaving, so it matters far less to us,” former Trump administration official and Foundation for Defense of Democracies Senior Advisor Rich Goldberg told Jewish Insider. “In fact, it reinforces how broken the agency is and why we should be in opposition to it, not in the middle of it.”

The potential new leadership of UNESCO is “bad for Israel and bad for America,” an Israeli diplomat told JI this week.

An Israeli diplomatic source said that it is an “unusual combination to have a director general and chairman of the executive board from Arab countries. It puts Israel at a disadvantage. … Israel is not a member of the executive board and has no influence on who will be chairman.”

Still, Israel tried to advocate for friendlier candidates in the past year, though the diplomatic source called the effort “somewhat pointless, because they have an almost automatic majority. There’s a bloc of Muslim countries, and those who support Qatar.”

Qatari Ambassador to UNESCO Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab is a leading candidate to chair UNESCO’s Executive Board for the next two years, according to diplomatic sources.

Qatar is one of the largest donors to UNESCO, contributing millions of dollars in the last decade and hosting a regional office in Doha, whose expenses are covered by the Qatar Fund for Development. The Gulf state’s Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser is a UNESCO Special Envoy for Basic and Higher Education. 

Qatar is also one of the top donors to the U.N., broadly, increasing its contributions since 2020, including pledging over $1 billion to humanitarian agencies in 2018 and 2020.

“Qatar has the money and the influence,” the Israeli diplomatic source said. “It’s a game where the result is known in advance. There isn’t a lot that can be done.”

Goldberg said that “the Qataris have learned from the Chinese how to leverage international organizations for global legitimacy and national interests. We now must come to terms with a U.N. where both the [Chinese Communist Party] and the [Qatar-backed] Muslim Brotherhood seek control of U.N. bodies to advance their interests and undermine America’s.”

“They’ve poured billions into cultural and educational influence across the world,” he added. “This is a logical U.N. body for Qatar to co-opt.”

El-Enani is an archeologist by profession and a professor of Egyptology. During his tenure as Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiquities, Cairo put substantial effort and resources into refurbishing its ancient sites, such as Luxor

A diplomatic source said that Qatar is actively backing el-Enani, who played a role in strengthening the Gulf state’s ties with Egypt, after years of tensions between the countries due to Doha’s sponsorship of the Muslim Brotherhood and Al Jazeera, which supported the overthrow of the Egyptian government in 2011. Qatar is one of the largest sponsors of the Giza Pyramids UNESCO World Heritage Site project led by el-Enani when he was in government. El-Enani has been featured at events hosted by Qatari embassies around the world in recent years.

Journalists across the Middle East have also accused el-Enani and his campaign of corruption. Doha-based journalist Mohammed Al-Qadusi published a recording that he said was a conversation between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abd-Ela’ati with Egyptian Ambassador to the Netherlands Emad Hana in which the latter suggested offering a gift to UNESCO executive board members to improve his chances of winning. Egyptian TV anchor Mohammed Naser said in an on-camera monologue that el-Enani represents a “corrupt regime” and had misused public funds, allowed for the destruction of archeological sites and lacked transparency when spending on large events. 

Coptic Christians have spoken out against el-Enani’s candidacy, saying that Egypt violated UNESCO’s rules for World Heritage Sites by declaring a historic monastery property of the state and noted Cairo’s systemic discrimination against the minority population, which makes up 12-15% of Egyptians. 

El-Enani is running against Firmin Edouard Matoko, a former senior UNESCO official from Congo, and Gabriela Ilian Ramos Patino of Mexico, a former senior official at UNESCO and the OECD.

The Israeli diplomatic source said that “who the director-general appoints to key roles, such as his deputies and the head of departments will be significant.”

He also said it is unclear where el-Enani will stand on Israel-related matters — the options likely being either sympathetic to the Palestinians or seeking to avoid controversy as UNESCO has done in recent years, by watering down Palestinian resolutions’ texts so that they do not attack or delegitimize Israel. 

But if the Palestinians propose resolutions that are hostile to Israel, “the automatic majority brings them success in almost everything. [Israel is] fighting defensively. … We aren’t abandoning this arena to the Palestinians. We make sure to emphasize with historic documents and archeological findings the Israeli connection to Jerusalem and Hebron,” he said.

In addition to advancing education, science and culture, UNESCO protects independent media and press freedom. Despite owning the Al Jazeera media empire, Qatar ranks 79th out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index, and Egypt ranks 170th and is one of the world’s biggest jailers of journalists.

In the coming months, Israel plans to submit proposals to double its current number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, 17. The list of 18 new sites includes ancient synagogues in the Upper Galilee and the Carmel Nature Reserve.

Israel also submitted a report to UNESCO earlier this year about damage caused by Iranian missile attacks to Tel Aviv’s White City, a World Heritage Site due to its Bauhaus architecture.

