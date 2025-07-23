seb says

White House’s Sebastian Gorka: U.S. not pursuing regime change in Iran

Gorka also discussed efforts to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization and end Qatari and Turkish support for Hamas

Sebastian Gorka, the White House senior director for counterterrorism and a deputy assistant to the president, said Wednesday at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies that the U.S. is not seeking regime change in Iran, but will maintain its...