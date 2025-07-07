Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Adelita Grijalva emerging as the favorite to succeed her lat...e father in Congress

Potential Massie challenger Aaron Reed a supporter of Israel..., Iran strikes

Gottheimer, Lawler push to provide Israel with bunker buster...s after U.S. strikes

Pentagon spokesman: Iranian nuclear program set back two yea...rs

George Mason becomes latest university under federal Title V...I investigation

Columbia’s Claire Shipman apologizes for leaked messag...es calling for removal of Jewish trustee

Ritchie Torres says he’s likely passing on New York gubernat...orial run

When Jewish pain becomes ‘political’: Therapists fired after... raising antisemitism concerns

‘Immoral’ U.N. ‘sabotaging’ food distribution, Gaza Humanita...rian Foundation chairman says

North Carolina Democratic party’s anti-Israel votes frustrat...e Jewish Democrats — and create an opportunity for Republicans 

Senate restores, revises school choice scholarship program i...n budget bill

California Democrat says anti-Israel extremism has ‘decimate...d the Democratic Party’

Acting Columbia president called for removal of Jewish board... member in texts obtained by Congress

Gillibrand apologizes to Mamdani as he formally claims NYC m...ayoral nomination

Trump administration nominates two former Hawley advisors fo...r senior Pentagon roles

Brandeis Center files complaint alleging antisemitism at Vir...ginia private school

Responding to Mamdani, Senate Democrats say ‘globalize the i...ntifada’ slogan must be condemned

Susan Rice joins Obama, Biden advisors in blasting Trump’s I...ran strike

81-year-old victim of Boulder antisemitic attack dies from w...ounds

State Department revokes visas of rappers who chanted ‘death... to the IDF’ at Glastonbury festival

Quick Hits

Roger that

Michigan Senate hopeful Mike Rogers underscores his support for Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear program

Rogers, a former House Intel Cmte chair: ‘I was for all of this when it wasn’t very cool to be for all of this’

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Republican Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers speaks during an election night watch party, Nov. 5, 2024, at Suburban Showplace Collection in Novi, Mich.

By
Marc Rod
July 7, 2025

Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), making his second bid for Michigan’s Senate seat, is leaning into his support for the Trump administration’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear program on the campaign trail. 

Rogers emphasized, in an interview with Jewish...

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.