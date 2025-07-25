SUPPORTER SCRUTINY
Cracks in the coalition: Pro-Israel Arizonans wary of Sen. Mark Kelly’s endorsements
The senator asked several pro-Israel organizations to refrain from involvement in races where he endorsed candidates without Jewish communal support
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) is facing new scrutiny from some Jewish community leaders in Arizona who are frustrated by his endorsements boosting the activist left in a series of recent House primaries in which he has withheld support for...
Become a premium subscriber