Gillibrand apologizes to Mamdani as he formally claims NYC mayoral nomination

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Acting Columbia president called for removal of Jewish board... member in texts obtained by Congress

Brandeis Center files complaint alleging antisemitism at Vir...ginia private school

Responding to Mamdani, Senate Democrats say ‘globalize the i...ntifada’ slogan must be condemned

Susan Rice joins Obama, Biden advisors in blasting Trump’s I...ran strike

81-year-old victim of Boulder antisemitic attack dies from w...ounds

State Department revokes visas of rappers who chanted ‘death... to the IDF’ at Glastonbury festival

Senate Democrats’ Iran war powers resolution fails

Mast said to confront Rwandan, Jordanian, Qatari ambassadors... over relationships with Iran and China: source

DMFI board chair, former Rep. Kathy Manning blasts NC Dems f...or tolerating antisemitism

House members aim to help Holocaust survivor families reclai...m Nazi-looted art

Pro-Palestinian, anti-abortion agitators disrupt abortion ri...ghts rally at Supreme Court

Obama OMB director says Democratic Party is ‘becoming increa...singly antisemitic’

House Education Committee asks for more information from col...leges after hearing

Trump, Netanyahu reportedly agree on plan to end Gaza war, e...xpand Abraham Accords

GOP strategists, lawmakers seek to tie vulnerable Dems to Ma...mdani following NYC primary win

Mamdani’s radical supporters, staffers under the spotlight a...fter victory

NSGP funding should move forward ‘very, very quickly,’ Lankf...ord says

Mike Pompeo says nuclear strikes restored deterrence against... Iran, North Korea 

More security may have prevented the Capital Jewish Museum s...hooting, Sarah Milgrim’s father says

AG Bondi says DOJ is keeping a close eye on potential threat...s to Jewish community

Prominent N.Y. Dems support Mamdani, even as swing-district ...lawmakers keep their distance

After Mamdani victory, Jewish Democrats alarmed by party’s t...olerance of antisemitism and anti-Israel extremism 

Israeli ambassador tells Jewish leaders, senators that U.S. ...strikes ‘destroyed’ Iran’s nuclear sites

Schumer congratulates Mamdani for presumed NYC mayoral prima...ry win

Trump announces meeting with Iran but says a nuclear agreeme...nt ‘is not necessary’

Trump denies report that U.S. strikes did not destroy Irania...n nuclear facilities

Brandeis Center files suit against MIT for antisemitic discr...imination and harassment against Jewish students

Support among Democrats for Senate war powers resolution gro...wing 

Cruz amendment to Senate war powers resolution seeks to prai...se Trump’s Iran strikes

Schumer struggles to live up to ‘shomer’ designation amid pr...essure from his party 

House Committee votes to boost security grant proposal by $3...0 million

Trump says ‘China can continue to purchase Oil from Iran’...

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter to Iranians: Now is the ti...me to help yourselves

Prominent Qatari royal boosts Zohran Mamdani on social media

U.S. is prepared to counter potential closure of Strait of H...ormuz, CENTCOM nominee says

Sharansky: ‘The Iranian regime was exposed before its people... as a paper tiger’

Trump slams Israel for responding to Iranian ceasefire viola...tion

House Jewish Caucus presses Hegseth over press secretary Kin...gsley Wilson’s antisemitic rants 

Iran violates ceasefire with Israel within hours of its begi...nning

Will Iran’s nuclear program survive the U.S. and Israeli str...ikes?

Bipartisan Senate resolution condemns recent antisemitic att...acks

Mamdani’s ascent in NYC mayoral primary alarms Jewish voters...

Quick Hits

senator's supplication

Gillibrand apologizes to Mamdani as he formally claims NYC mayoral nomination

The senator apologized to Mamdani in a private phone call after saying in an interview that he had made ‘references to global jihad’

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

By
Matthew Kassel
July 1, 2025

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) apologized to Zohran Mamdani for recently saying that he had made “references to global jihad,” as New York Democrats continue to weigh their response to the 33-year-old democratic socialist’s stunning upset in New York City’s mayoral primary last week that sent shockwaves through the party establishment.

The senator, who is among several Democratic leaders who have so far refrained from endorsing Mamdani in the general election, claimed in a radio interview last week that the Democratic nominee had made comments that are alarming to Jewish voters in New York, alluding to his controversial defense of calls to “globalize the intifada,” a phrase critics interpret as provoking violence against Jews.

“They are alarmed by past positions, particularly references to global jihad,” Gillibrand said in the interview on WNYC. “This is a very serious issue because people that glorify the slaughter of Jews create fear in our communities. The global intifada is a statement that means ‘destroy Israel and kill all the Jews.’”

While a spokesperson for Gillibrand, whose comments drew backlash, soon clarified that she “misspoke in that instance,” her team added on Tuesday that the junior senator had also privately apologized to Mamdani on Monday night, according to a readout of their call first shared with Politico.

The senator “apologized for mischaracterizing Mamdani’s record and for her tone on the call,” the readout stated, adding Gillibrand “said she believes Mr. Mamdani is sincere when he says he wants to protect all New Yorkers and combat antisemitism.”

The news of her apology came shortly after Mamdani had formally clinched the Democratic nomination on Tuesday, in a resounding, 12-point victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, his chief rival in the Democratic primary, who had already conceded.

Mamdani, who significantly expanded his initial seven-point lead on election night, won 56% of the vote in the third and final round of ranked-choice tabulations, with Cuomo in second place at 44%, according to the New York City Board of Elections results.

“I am humbled by the support of more than 545,000 New Yorkers in last week’s primary,” Mamdani said in a statement. “This is just the beginning of our expanding coalition to make New York City affordable. And we will do it together.”

Mamdani has been seeking to shore up support from Democratic leaders as he prepares for a fall general election against Eric Adams, the incumbent mayor running as an independent; Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee; and Jim Walden, an attorney also running as an independent. Cuomo will also be on the November ballot on an independent line, but has not yet indicated if he will mount a campaign.

Even as Mamdani has claimed backing from a growing number of state and local party leaders, federal lawmakers have largely been hesitant to fully embrace him, as he has continued to decline invitations to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” an issue that has dogged his campaign in recent weeks.

Gillibrand, for her part, said in the radio interview last week that she had spoken with Mamdani about Jewish security concerns, and that he had agreed to work with her to “protect all residents” amid rising antisemitism.

“These are things that I think are important to New Yorkers, and I will work with him when he gets elected, if he gets elected, to make sure everyone is protected,” she said.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice