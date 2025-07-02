Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Acting Columbia president called for removal of Jewish board... member in texts obtained by Congress

Brandeis Center files complaint alleging antisemitism at Vir...ginia private school

Responding to Mamdani, Senate Democrats say ‘globalize the i...ntifada’ slogan must be condemned

Susan Rice joins Obama, Biden advisors in blasting Trump’s I...ran strike

81-year-old victim of Boulder antisemitic attack dies from w...ounds

State Department revokes visas of rappers who chanted ‘death... to the IDF’ at Glastonbury festival

Senate Democrats’ Iran war powers resolution fails

Mast said to confront Rwandan, Jordanian, Qatari ambassadors... over relationships with Iran and China: source

DMFI board chair, former Rep. Kathy Manning blasts NC Dems f...or tolerating antisemitism

House members aim to help Holocaust survivor families reclai...m Nazi-looted art

Pro-Palestinian, anti-abortion agitators disrupt abortion ri...ghts rally at Supreme Court

Obama OMB director says Democratic Party is ‘becoming increa...singly antisemitic’

House Education Committee asks for more information from col...leges after hearing

Trump, Netanyahu reportedly agree on plan to end Gaza war, e...xpand Abraham Accords

GOP strategists, lawmakers seek to tie vulnerable Dems to Ma...mdani following NYC primary win

Mamdani’s radical supporters, staffers under the spotlight a...fter victory

NSGP funding should move forward ‘very, very quickly,’ Lankf...ord says

Mike Pompeo says nuclear strikes restored deterrence against... Iran, North Korea 

More security may have prevented the Capital Jewish Museum s...hooting, Sarah Milgrim’s father says

AG Bondi says DOJ is keeping a close eye on potential threat...s to Jewish community

Prominent N.Y. Dems support Mamdani, even as swing-district ...lawmakers keep their distance

After Mamdani victory, Jewish Democrats alarmed by party’s t...olerance of antisemitism and anti-Israel extremism 

Israeli ambassador tells Jewish leaders, senators that U.S. ...strikes ‘destroyed’ Iran’s nuclear sites

Schumer congratulates Mamdani for presumed NYC mayoral prima...ry win

Trump announces meeting with Iran but says a nuclear agreeme...nt ‘is not necessary’

Trump denies report that U.S. strikes did not destroy Irania...n nuclear facilities

Brandeis Center files suit against MIT for antisemitic discr...imination and harassment against Jewish students

Support among Democrats for Senate war powers resolution gro...wing 

Cruz amendment to Senate war powers resolution seeks to prai...se Trump’s Iran strikes

Schumer struggles to live up to ‘shomer’ designation amid pr...essure from his party 

House Committee votes to boost security grant proposal by $3...0 million

Trump says ‘China can continue to purchase Oil from Iran’...

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter to Iranians: Now is the ti...me to help yourselves

Prominent Qatari royal boosts Zohran Mamdani on social media

U.S. is prepared to counter potential closure of Strait of H...ormuz, CENTCOM nominee says

Sharansky: ‘The Iranian regime was exposed before its people... as a paper tiger’

Trump slams Israel for responding to Iranian ceasefire viola...tion

House Jewish Caucus presses Hegseth over press secretary Kin...gsley Wilson’s antisemitic rants 

Iran violates ceasefire with Israel within hours of its begi...nning

Will Iran’s nuclear program survive the U.S. and Israeli str...ikes?

Bipartisan Senate resolution condemns recent antisemitic att...acks

Mamdani’s ascent in NYC mayoral primary alarms Jewish voters...

Quick Hits

behind closed doors

Acting Columbia president called for removal of Jewish board member in texts obtained by Congress

The texts from Claire Shipman, published in a letter by the House Education Committee, call a Jewish board member a ‘mole’ and ‘extremely unhelpful’

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Acting Columbia University President Claire Shipman testifies before the House Committee on Education & the Workforce at Rayburn House Office Building on April 17, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By
Haley Cohen
July 1, 2025

Text messages obtained by the House Committee on Education and Workforce published in a letter on Tuesday revealed that Claire Shipman, acting president of Columbia University, suggested that a Jewish trustee should be removed over her pro-Israel advocacy and called for an “Arab on our board,” amid antisemitic unrest that roiled the university’s campus last year. 

“We need to get somebody from the middle east [sic] or who is Arab on our board,” Shipman, then the co-chair of Columbia’s Board of Trustees, wrote in a message to the board’s vice chair on Jan. 17, 2024. “Quickly I think. Somehow.” 

Shipman said in a follow-up message days later that Shoshana Shendelman, a Jewish board member who frequently condemned campus antisemitism, had been “extraordinarily unhelpful” and said, “I just don’t think she should be on the board.”

In another communication on April 22, 2024, according to the texts obtained by the committee, Wanda Greene, vice chair of the board of trustees, asked Shipman — referring to Shendelman — “do you believe that she is a mole? A fox in the henhouse?” Shipman agreed, stating, “I do.” Greene added, “I am tired of her.” Shipman agreed, “so, so tired.”

The messages were referenced in the letter, first obtained by Free Beacon, sent to Columbia on Tuesday by the committee’s chairman, Tim Walberg (R-MI), and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into whether the school is violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by allowing harassment of Jewish students.

The lawmakers wrote in the letter, which was addressed to Shipman, “These exchanges raise the question of why you appeared to be in favor of removing one of the board’s most outspoken Jewish advocates at a time when Columbia students were facing a shocking level of fear and hostility.” 

Columbia responded to the letter, in a statement to Free Beacon, claiming that the text messages were taken out of context. 

“These communications were provided to the Committee in the fall of 2024 and reflect communications from more than a year ago,” the university said. “They are now being published out of context and reflect a particularly difficult moment in time for the University when leaders across Columbia were intensely focused on addressing significant challenges.”

Shipman, a former ABC News reporter, stepped into the role in March after interim President Katrina Armstrong’s abrupt resignation. At the time, Stefanik called the choice of Shipman “untenable.” On campus, the news of Shipman’s hiring was met with cautious optimism from pro-Israel student leaders.

Last April, Shipman testified at a congressional hearing regarding antisemitism at Columbia alongside then-Columbia President Minouche Shafik, who resigned from her post in August, and board co-chair David Greenwald. Shipman told members of the House Committee at the time that she knew Columbia had “significant and important work to do to address antisemitism and to ensure that our Jewish community is safe and welcome.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice