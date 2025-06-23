Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Iran launches missiles at U.S. base in Qatar

Quick Hits

IRAN ATTACKS U.S. BASE

Iran launches missiles at U.S. base in Qatar

Qatar grounded all air traffic, the U.S. Embassy in Doha issued a shelter-in-place alert for Americans in the country

Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks on stage during a tour of the Al Udeid Air Base on May 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar.

By
Jake Schlanger
June 23, 2025

Iran launched several missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Monday. Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for the ministry, affirmed that “Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles.” 

Qatar “consider[s] this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law,” Al Ansari said.

The Ain al-Assad base housing U.S. troops in Iraq was also targeted, an Iraqi security official told the Associated Press.

Three Iranian officials familiar with the plans told The New York Times that Iran gave advance notice to Qatar that attacks were coming.

Qatari authorities had previously grounded all air traffic and the U.S. Embassy in Doha had issued a shelter-in-place alert to Americans in the country in anticipation of an Iranian retaliation to U.S. strikes on its nuclear program.

“As part of the State of Qatar’s commitment to the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, the competent authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country’s airspace,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a written statement. “This is part of a set of precautionary measures taken based on developments in the region.”

Al Udeid Air Base, one of the targets of Iran’s strike, serves as U.S. Central Command’s forward headquarters and hosts over 10,000 American personnel. The U.S. evacuated its aircraft from the base in the week prior to the strikes on Iran.

A Reuters report on Sunday quoted a senior U.S. official saying that Iran would likely attempt to strike U.S. assets in the region within one or two days.

According to a White House official, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth were monitoring developments from the Situation Room. President Donald Trump was scheduled to receive a briefing at 1:00 p.m. ET.

