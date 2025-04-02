Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line vote

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 2...4

Pro-Israel Dems needle Republicans over Heritage report on I...srael aid

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing conce...rns following DNI fracas

Heritage Foundation report draft calls for ending U.S. aid t...o Israel

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary cha...llenge to Thomas Massie

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border... disputes and prisoners

White House offers legal justification for deportation of Co...lumbia protest leader

Cuomo declines to weigh in on ICE arrest of anti-Israel Colu...mbia activist

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right app...roach to Syria

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

partisan procedure

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line vote

Committee Democrats maintained concerns about Huckabee’s stance on issues including West Bank annexation, among others

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to Israel, testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
April 2, 2025

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced Gov. Mike Huckabee’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Israel on a party-line vote on Wednesday, committee chair Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) said.

The vote, which took place about a week after Huckabee’s confirmation hearing, suggests that Huckabee is likely to see minimal Democratic support when he comes to the Senate floor in the coming weeks, although Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has said he’s likely to support Huckabee.

Huckabee’s past comments opposing a two-state solution, supporting Israeli annexation of the West Bank and denying the existence of Palestinians, among others, have made him controversial even among some of the most pro-Israel Democrats in the Senate.

“We need an ambassador to Israel that strengthens the relationship between our two nations while making sure our support for our democratic ally remains bipartisan,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), a member of the committee said in a statement. 

“While I appreciate Governor Huckabee’s deep commitment to Israel’s security, I have grave concerns about his support for fully annexing the West Bank, and I have serious doubts about his ability to ensure that support for Israel remains bipartisan and doesn’t become a political football,” Rosen continued. “For these reasons, I opposed his nomination as U.S. Ambassador to Israel. However, if he is confirmed, I am committed to developing a relationship with Governor Huckabee and working with him to maintain a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.”

The nomination has also divided Jewish community groups.

Huckabee’s confirmation vote may be on track to echo the confirmation of the former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, President Donald Trump’s pick in his first term, who received just two Democratic votes in support in 2017 amid similar concerns from most Democrats.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice