huckabee's hearing

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 24

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch confirmed that Huckabee's hearing would take place when Congress returns from its upcoming recess

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee moderates a roundtable discussion with Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump on October 29, 2024 in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

By
Marc Rod
Emily Jacobs
March 14, 2025

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, the Trump administration’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Israel, is set for a confirmation hearing during the week of March 24, the chairman of the committee overseeing his confirmation told Jewish Insider.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told JI on Friday that Huckabee’s confirmation process is proceeding normally, and said that the hearing will be held when Congress returns from its upcoming weeklong recess.

The committee began confirmation hearings for the administration’s nominees for country-level ambassadors earlier this week. On Thursday, committee members held a hearing for the nominees for ambassador postings to Canada, Mexico and Japan.

The committee has also held hearings for the secretary of state and ambassador to the United Nations and a joint hearing for two deputy secretary of state positions and the U.S. ambassador to NATO.

A recent report in Israeli media had suggested that Huckabee’s confirmation hearings were being slow-walked by Democrats.

Former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, decrying reported opposition to Huckabee’s nomination, said this week that Huckabee “will be confirmed not later than April and hopefully arrive in Israel in time for Israel’s 77th Independence Day,” which commences on the evening of April 30 this year.

It’s not clear how much Democratic support Huckabee will muster, but at least one Democrat told JI he’s open to voting for the pastor and former Arkansas governor.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who met with Huckabee and his team in his Senate office on Thursday, described the former governor as “very complimentary, and he was kind.” He added that it was an “entirely positive” meeting.

“He’ll have all the votes that he needs,” Fetterman told JI. “He’s been in public life for a while. Our politics are definitely different, but he’s deeply devoted to Israel, as I am, so I can’t imagine voting against him.”

