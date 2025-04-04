Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
facing consequences

Chicago therapist who created blacklist of ‘Zionist’ therapists disciplined by state licensing body

Jewish therapists named on the list say the reprimand is encouraging but not consequential enough

Getty Images

Side view of a young woman waiting quietly on a chair with five empty chairs around her in a circle in a modern room

By
Gabby Deutch
April 4, 2025

A Chicago therapist who created a blacklist of “Zionist” therapists that she said people should avoid was reprimanded by Illinois’ professional licensing body, after concerns about her conduct were raised last year. 

In March 2024, Heba Ibrahim Joudeh shared in a group for “anti-racist therapists” in Chicago that she had created a list of Zionist therapists “that we should avoid referring clients to.” Most of the people on the list had never publicly spoken about Israel or identified themselves publicly as a Zionist. Instead, several of them told Jewish Insider last spring, their only unifying factor was being Jewish. 

Last month, Joudeh received a formal reprimand and was “ordered to take continuing education due to unprofessional conduct,” after months of disciplinary proceedings. The reprimand does not require her to apologize to the therapists whose names she shared publicly, nor does it affect her ability to continue practicing in Illinois. 

Several Chicago Jewish therapists whose names had appeared on Joudeh’s list told JI on Thursday that they were glad to see Joudeh face consequences but that they wished the punishment was stronger.

“It’s been a year since this happened, and we are still traumatized by the experience,” said Dana Cohen, a clinical social worker. “Therapists who engage in discriminatory practices should face more than just reprimands. They need to be held accountable in ways that not only address the harm they’ve caused but also work to prevent future incidents of discrimination.”

Ira Finkel, a social worker whose practice focuses on anxiety, told JI he was disappointed in the outcome. “She doesn’t even have to apologize or have any meaningful consequences for her blatant engagement and encouragement of antisemitism and harm done to our profession,” Finkel noted.

Jordan White, another Chicago social worker whose name appeared on the list, said he was heartened to see punishment but was concerned that a similar incident could still happen again. “I think the education will be helpful but what’s stopping her or other therapists from doing this again?” White asked.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation declined to comment. Joudeh did not respond to a request for comment.

“The tragedy in all of this is that we are no closer to mutual understanding,” said one therapist named on the list, who requested anonymity for fear of professional repercussions. “I doubt those who have similar views to Heba will find her having done anything wrong, perhaps they will label her as brave. I doubt Heba understands where she crossed the line from political activism to libel.”

