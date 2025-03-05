oval audience

Trump issues threat to Hamas after meeting former Israeli hostages

The released hostages ‘share[d] firsthand accounts of the horrors of Hamas’ tunnels’ with the president

A delegation of seven former Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Doron Steinbrecher, Eli Sharabi, Naama Levi, Yair Horn, Omer Shem Tov and Keith and Aviva Siegel were present at the meeting, which came one day after several of the released hostages attended Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress in his second term on Tuesday night.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement that the delegation came to Washington “to thank the Trump administration for its commitment to securing the release of all the hostages and to share firsthand accounts of the horrors of Hamas’ tunnels.” The forum said that a priority of the meeting was to “stress the necessity of bringing all the hostages home immediately and at once.” The delegation gave the president a gold plaque inscribed with the Hebrew saying: “Whoever saves one life, saves the entire world.”

Immediately following Wednesday’s White House meeting, Trump posted an ultimatum to Hamas on social media.

“Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose,” the president said. “Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.” ​​

“I have just met with former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed,” Trump said. “This is your last warning!”