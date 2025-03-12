Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Quick Hits

gop concerns

Senate Republicans unsettled by antisemitic Pentagon press secretary

Sen. Roger Wicker, the Senate Armed Services Committee chair, said he’s concerned about Wilson and investigating the situation

Screenshot/X

Kingsley Wilson

By
Emily Jacobs
March 12, 2025

Kingsley Wilson’s appointment as deputy press secretary for the Pentagon has caused consternation among pro-Israel Republicans on Capitol Hill given her long record espousing antisemitic conspiracy theories. 

Wilson’s repeated claims on social media about Leo Frank, the since-pardoned Jewish man whose controversial rape and murder conviction and subsequent lynching over a century ago in Atlanta spurred the creation of the Anti-Defamation League, her vocal opposition to U.S. aid to Israel and her amplification of Kremlin talking points have left some Republicans uneasy about her serving in the role. 

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, told Jewish Insider that he was aware of the controversy surrounding Wilson and was in the process of investigating it further. “I’m concerned about it and looking into it,” Wicker said of Wilson. 

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said he expected Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resolve the matter in some way. “Obviously I don’t agree with her comments. I trust the Pentagon will address this,” Scott, who serves on SASC and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told JI in a statement. 

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), the GOP co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, described Wilson’s comments as some “weird stuff.” He noted that “this would be the third” hire “in the DoD” who had caused concerns about “their level of support for Israel” or due to making “antisemitic comments.”

“So yes, I have some questions, and I think those are fair questions,” Lankford told JI.  

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), who also serves on SASC, said he was not familiar with the specifics of the situation and wanted to refrain from weighing in before being briefed. “I’ll comment when I see it, but typically, I’m very opposed to that kind of rhetoric,” Sullivan said. 

Many Republicans have, until now, been reticent to speak publicly about Wilson or claimed to be unaware of her record.

Given permission to comment anonymously in order to speak candidly, several Republicans expressed confusion as to why Wilson was hired in the first place given her social media presence. 

“I mean, I expect the secretary of defense to look into people’s background to make sure they’re going to do the right thing before hiring them,” one Republican told JI. 

“Yes there is concern, but there’s concern about the whole direction of decades-long leadership at the Pentagon. A lot of senators are trying to look at the big picture and support the president, but it’s hard,” a senior GOP senator said, referencing the numerous appointments and nominations at the Pentagon that have raised alarm bells over their anti-Israel, or in this case antisemitic, views. 

A Pentagon spokesperson referred JI to Wilson directly for comment on the concerns. She did not respond.

