Democrats Jared Polis, Susie Lee make surprise appearances at Jewish Republican bash

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Democrats Jared Polis, Susie Lee make surprise appearances a...t Jewish Republican bash

DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard faces rocky road to confirmation

Stefanik said she pursued U.N. ambassador role to help comba...t antisemitism

Rep. Summer Lee listed as speaker at Code Pink inaugural bal...l, but says she didn’t attend

Tucker Carlson remains seated during standing ovation for ho...stages in Trump’s inaugural address

Imam who praised Hezbollah booted from inauguration benedict...ion

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

Quick Hits

crossover appeal

Democrats Jared Polis, Susie Lee make surprise appearances at Jewish Republican bash

Polis has broken with his party’s orthodoxy repeatedly in the past few months, while Lee represents a competitive district and has close ties with the local Jewish community

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) speaks during the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

By
Emily Jacobs
Marc Rod
January 22, 2025

Two elected Democrats turned heads as they made surprise appearances at a Republican Jewish Coalition event celebrating President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington this week.

A representative for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, confirmed that he was in attendance, and Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) was seen in photographs at the inauguration weekend event. 

Polis, who is Jewish and seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2028, has broken with his party’s orthodoxy repeatedly in the past few months, including in offering early support for Trump’s choice of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as secretary of health and human services and supporting key elements of Trump’s deportation and government downsizing plans. 

He attended Trump’s inauguration and ordered that flags in his state be flown at full-staff for Inauguration Day, in opposition to outgoing President Joe Biden’s directive that flags be flown half-staff in honor of deceased former President Jimmy Carter. New York and California also flew flags at full-staff on Inauguration Day.

Polis, who represented Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District for five terms prior to his election as governor, was a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House of Representatives, a group of lawmakers committed to common sense governance and building strong relationships across the aisle. He has also conducted interviews alongside Republican governors in an effort to boost civility and increase dialogue amid rising polarization. 

Lee, who represents a perennially competitive district near Las Vegas, has been close with the local Jewish community and maintained a strongly pro-Israel voting record.

An individual familiar with Lee’s activities said, “Like most members of Congress, Rep. Lee attended many different events this week to spend time with her constituents from Nevada.”

The RJC and Lee did not provide comment.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice