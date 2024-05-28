Ocasio-Cortez agrees as Twitch streamer blames Abraham Accords for Oct. 7 attack

The progressive lawmaker appeared on a Twitch stream with Hasan Piker, a popular influencer who has been outspoken against Israel since Oct. 7

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) agreed with a popular far-left Twitch streamer last week that the Abraham Accords, and other U.S. policies, were significantly responsible for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Hasan Piker, the most-watched political streamer on Twitch, said the attack was, “a direct consequence of the Abraham Accords and many of Jared Kushner’s and Donald Trump’s administration’s actions, like moving the embassy to Jerusalem.” Ocasio-Cortez, appearing on Piker’s show, responded, “10,000%.”

“He is just as responsible for Oct. 7 as anyone else… it directly happened as a direct consequence of him moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the annexed territory of Golan Heights as Israeli territory, going against international law and also conducting the Abraham Accords, completely sidestepping the Palestinians in the conversation. That is a major reason,” he continued, as Ocasio-Cortez continued to nod along and said, “mhm.”

Ocasio-Cortez appeared on Piker’s stream to watch and comment on a rally by Trump in the Bronx last week. Piker’s comments came in response to a remark by Trump claiming that the Oct. 7 attack would not have happened if he were in office.

During the stream, Ocasio-Cortez also described the Israeli operations in Gaza as a genocide.

She’s appeared with Piker at least once in the past.

Piker also hosted on his show a Yemeni influencer who filmed himself onboard a civilian commercial ship seized by the Houthis. On that stream, Piker compared the Yemeni terrorist group favorably to the pirate hero of a Japanese cartoon series.

Piker has been outspoken against Israel since Oct. 7, including offering or defending arguments that the Oct. 7 attack was inevitable and potentially understandable and justifiable, while often stopping short of directly endorsing the attack.

Ocasio-Cortez has also recently come under attack from erstwhile allies on the far left, who have accused her of being insufficiently outspoken against Israel. Recently, the Palestine Solidarity Working Group — formerly associated with the Democratic Socialists of America — promoted a post calling AOC “responsible for this genocide as much as Biden.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s office referred an inquiry on the appearance to her campaign team, which did not immediately provide comment.