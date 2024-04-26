Good Friday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the escalation in extremist rhetoric among anti-Israel protesters on college campuses, and report exclusively on a new push by Reps. Ritchie Torres and Mike Lawler for antisemitism monitors on campus. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Angela Alsobrooks, Sam Halaby and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Tomorrow night is Washington’s annual “nerd prom,” the unofficial name for one of the buzziest events in town: the White House Correspondents Dinner. Attendees (including Jewish Insider reporters) will rub elbows with celebrities — both the Washington and Hollywood varieties — and they’ll hear from President Joe Biden and “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost. Stay tuned as to whether there will be any matzah on hand.

Anti-Israel groups have pledged to protest outside the invitation-only event, which will take place at the Washington Hilton north of Dupont Circle. A demonstration scheduled for nearby Kalorama Park is expected to draw hundreds of people. Activists are calling to “shut down” the dinner.

While the black-tie gala takes place on Saturday evening, exclusive kick-off celebrations began last night. The Embassy of Qatar and Washingtonian magazine will host one such soiree tonight at the Four Seasons in Georgetown. The annual party takes place as Qatar has faced scrutiny for its close ties to Hamas. The Qatari Embassy in Washington has faced regular protests from Jewish activists for months.

In years past, the event has drawn journalists and executives from news outlets including CNN, the Washington Post, NBC News and Punchbowl News, as well as Democratic and Republican members of Congress. (A Washington Post reporter remarked on the irony of a country without a free press hosting a party celebrating the free press in a 2019 column.) A spokesperson for Washingtonian didn’t respond to a request for comment about whether the magazine reconsidered hosting the party given recent geopolitics.

A notable political postmortem from the PA-12 primary: Squad-affiliated Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) comfortably prevailed this week, but Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is a far more popular lawmaker among Pittsburgh-area Democrats, according to a pre-primary Mellman Group poll of Democrats in the district commissioned for Democratic Majority for Israel PAC.

The poll, which showed Lee beating her primary by 19 points (she ended up winning by 20 points), also showed Lee with middling favorability numbers for a Democrat. Less than 6 in 10 district-wide Democrats (57%) viewed Lee favorably, while 30% viewed her unfavorably.

While that was enough for her to dispatch an underfunded challenger, Lee’s +27 net favorability rating among Democrats is significantly lower than Fetterman, who boasted a +49 favorability rating (70% favorable/21% unfavorable) in the same district-wide survey.

All told, Fetterman’s favorable rating is very similar to President Joe Biden’s favorable numbers among Democrats (75% favorable/22% unfavorable) in the Pittsburgh-area district.

Fetterman is an outspoken pro-Israel advocate, yet the survey shows he hasn’t lost a beat with Pittsburgh Democrats — even as Democrats in Lee’s district renominated the controversial congresswoman. Fetterman also endorsed Lee for reelection, even though they hold dramatically different views on Israel.

DMFI, which supports pro-Israel Democrats, opted not to endorse Lee’s challenger, Bhavini Patel, in this week’s primary — a sign they viewed her campaign as not up to the task of ousting the polarizing incumbent.

Spotted at Biden’s campaign fundraiser in Westchester County on Thursday night at the home of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones: Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), who Biden thanked for being present. Bowman, one of the most outspoken Israel critics in Congress, is in a contentious Democratic primary against Westchester County Executive George Latimer.