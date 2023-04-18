Robert Kraft, David Zaslav, Ari Emanuel, Meek Mill among VIPs at this year’s March of the Living

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and rapper Meek Mill are among the more than 9,000 people from around the world who arrived in Poland for the annual March of the Living from Auschwitz I to Auschwitz-Birkenau on Tuesday to mark Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yom HaShoah.

Participants include philanthropists Miriam Adelson, Ari Emanuel, David Zaslav, Iris and Haim Taib, Eitan Neishlos and Mati Kochavi, as well as Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Jewish Agency Board of Governors Chair Mark Wilf, Jewish Agency Chair Doron Almog and Keren Kayemet Le’Yisrael-Jewish National Fund Chair Ifat Ovadia Luski and CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer and Dana Bash, according to March of the Living.

Mill, who traveled to Poland together with Kraft, posted highlights of his trip on his Instagram account.

In addition, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides and his predecessor, former Ambassador David Friedman, are taking part in the march as part of an inaugural Bipartisan Diplomatic Delegation, an American initiative aimed at highlighting “what unites us as Jewish people and as human beings,” the two ambassadors said in a joint statement.

This year’s march was given the theme “Honoring Jewish Heroism in the Holocaust,” to mark the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. The march will be led by 42 Holocaust survivors, including Halina Birenbaum, who was a child during the uprising and was hidden in a bunker until Nazis liquidated the ghetto. She was deported to Majdanek and later to Auschwitz, March of the Living said. Birenbaum will walk alongside the grandchildren of Jewish resistance fighters: Eyal Zuckerman, the granddaughter of ŻOB commanders Zivia Lubetkin and Yitzhak (Antek) Zuckerman, and Nir Yaari, grandson of resistance fighter Bela Hazan Yaari.

“This is a special year that marks several significant events, the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel, and the 35th anniversary of the March of the Living,” President of the International March of the Living Phyllis Greenberg Heideman, and its chair, Shmuel Rosenman, said in a joint statement ahead of the march. “This year we will shine a light on Jewish heroism during the Holocaust. For years, Jews have been presented as victims who went ‘like lambs to the slaughter.’ Young people in Israel and throughout the Jewish world are not familiar with the countless acts of courage by thousands of Jews during the Holocaust; as an international educational organization, it is our duty to share these stories and to shine a light on the acts of these brave heroes.”