Three prominent members of the Republican Jewish Coalition are circulating a letter urging colleagues to support Nikki Haley for president and donate to her campaign, calling the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations “the best candidate for Jewish Republicans, the Republican Party and America,” Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel scoops this morning.

“While the 2024 presidential contest has barely begun, we have decided not to wait,” the signatories write in their letter, which was obtained by JI on Thursday. “The best candidate for Jewish Republicans, the Republican Party and America is already in the race. We are committed to backing former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for president, and we encourage you to join us.”

The letter is signed by Phil Rosen, a leading corporate attorney and Jewish leader in New York City; Cheryl Halpern, a partner at the production company HQ Creative LLC and a former national chairwoman of the RJC who lives in New Jersey; and Fred Zeidman, a Houston-based GOP donor and businessman. Zeidman told us yesterday that he is “all in” for Haley’s campaign, adding, “I far and away think she has the best chance of defeating any Democratic candidate.”

The exhortation comes as Haley’s campaign prepares to release its first-quarter fundraising numbers in the coming weeks, indicating whether she is gaining traction as the first major Republican challenger to run against former President Donald Trump in 2024. In recent weeks, Haley has courted support from the Jewish community at several events, including a widely attended campaign stop at a synagogue in Palm Beach, Fla., as well as a fundraiser in New York City, where she met with Orthodox Jewish leaders.

Since her campaign launch, Haley has shied away from targeting Trump, whose reputation among Jewish Republicans has suffered amid fallout from his dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes last November — and whose political future was otherwise complicated on Thursday when he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. Read the full story here.

The State Department’s top Middle East official said on Thursday that Arab leaders have expressed concern that the recent protests and domestic unrest in Israel are distracting from the urgent need to address security concerns in Israel and the West Bank during Ramadan.

“The complete distraction that was inevitable during these last weeks and actually last three months would also mean that there was a distraction away from the kind of urgent issues that need addressing in terms of the Palestinians, in terms of the West Bank, in terms of the issues that we’ve all been preoccupied with going into the holy month of Ramadan,” Barbara Leaf, the assistant secretary of state for Near East Affairs, told reporters.

“Leaders across the region have expressed their concern to me regularly over these last two months about the insecurity, instability on the West Bank,” said Leaf. “Certainly the ability to deal with that I think was to some degree — to some degree, not entirely, but to some degree — compromised by the issues related to public protests and the public disagreement, if you will, over the judicial restructuring plan.”

Leaf recently returned from a 10-day trip to the region, which included an Israeli-Palestinian security summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and stops in Jordan, Lebanon and Tunisia. “A key theme of our work in the two years ahead” is to help foster regional integration in a region that “has really suffered from a lack of integration, lack of economic, political, security integration,” Leaf said. “Certainly we are keen on fostering integration of Israel further and further into the neighborhood, into the region.”