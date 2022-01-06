Daily Kickoff
👋 Good Thursday morning!
Today is the one-year anniversary of the riot at the Capitol.
JI Capitol Hill reporter, Marc Rod, was in the Capitol building last Jan. 6. You can read his first-hand account, published the following morning, of the scene inside the Capitol one year ago today.
To commemorate the anniversary, the Anti-Defamation League is hosting a virtual event this afternoon with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. The Jewish Democratic Council of America is hosting eight Jewish Democratic lawmakers at another virtual gathering.
On Capitol Hill, House Democratic leaders organized a series of events, including speeches by members sharing their accounts of the riot and a prayer vigil on the steps of Congress. Congressional Republican leaders are not expected to attend.
Former President Donald Trump canceled a news conference scheduled for today at Mar-a-Lago, citing the media and the bipartisan group investigating the events of Jan. 6. Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Arizona on Jan. 15.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) announced yesterday that she will seek re-election in Michigan’s newly redrawn 12th Congressional District rather than the 13th District, where she currently lives, and where she may have faced some potential election hurdles.
Tlaib made her announcement after Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) revealed on Tuesday night that she would not seek re-election. Lawrence lived in the new 13th District and had been expected to run for that seat.
Adrian Hemond, a Michigan political strategist, told JI that Tlaib will have a strong base in the Dearborn area, which has the U.S.’s largest Arab-American population, but that he expects a “crowded primary” with potential challengers coming from the Black community in Detroit and from white working-class communities in the Detroit suburbs.
staffing up
Eric Adams taps Orthodox Jews for top posts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced members of his senior staff on Wednesday, appointing several Jewish officials who will assume a variety of high-ranking roles within the administration. Notably, the mayor named two Orthodox Jewish officials, reports Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel, including Menashe Shapiro, a consultant on the Adams campaign, and Fred Kreizman, who served as deputy commissioner for community outreach under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Shapiro will serve as deputy chief of staff, while Kreizman will oversee the mayor’s community affairs unit as commissioner.
‘Warm relationship’: “I can’t remember a time in recent history when there have been two Orthodox Jews at senior levels in an administration,” Former City Councilmember David Greenfield, the CEO of the anti-poverty group Met Council who is co-chairing Adams’s health and human services transition, told JI. Both appointments “signify the warm relationship” that Adams has developed with Jewish community members in New York, said Greenfield.
Jewish ties: Throughout his career as an elected official, Adams has built a strong rapport with the Orthodox Jewish community, particularly in Brooklyn, where he most recently served for eight years as borough president. Previously, he was a state senator representing Crown Heights and other neighborhoods in Kings County. Adams earned endorsements from several prominent Orthodox leaders during the mayoral primaries.
High praise: Jewish community leaders praised the mayor’s new team. “These appointments are the latest selections which demonstrate a mayor dedicated to inclusivity and a diverse administration,” said Maury Litwack, the executive director of Teach Coalition, a nonprofit educational advocacy group affiliated with the Orthodox Union. “Menashe and Fred are well-respected, talented and hard-working people with a long history of public service.”
More appointments: The mayor also named Edward Mermelstein, a Soviet-born Jewish attorney and investor who is well-known within New York City’s Russian Jewish community, as commissioner of international affairs. Andrea Shapiro Davis, CUNY’s interim vice chancellor for university advancement, is another high-level Jewish staffer who will serve as senior advisor and director of public service engagement in the mayor’s office.
Track record: David Pollock, director of public policy and security at the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, said that “Adams is successfully putting together a mature and diverse team.” According to Pollock, whose organization represents the Jewish community to New York government officials and counts more than 50 local Jewish groups as members, “many of the appointments have a long track record of working with the JCRC-NY and Jewish communities in past public and private roles.”
melting point
GOP senators urge SEC to investigate Unilever
Three Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate Unilever, alleging that the company deliberately misled investors about the pullout by its subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s from what the ice cream maker referred to in July as “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Trick or treat: The letter from Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), John Kennedy (R-LA) and Tim Scott (R-SC), sent to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler in mid-December but not made public until Jan. 5, alleges that Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever intentionally made misleading comments when they said that the dessert company planned to continue sales within Israel.
Quotable: “Based on a history of comments from Ben & Jerry’s, there is strong reason to believe that these July 19 statements were knowingly and recklessly false,” the letter reads. “Israeli law bars boycotts of Israeli citizens of all backgrounds based on their location. Effectively, that means Ben & Jerry’s can stay and sell in all of Israel, including the [Occupied Palestinian Territories] referenced in the firm’s July 19 statement, or it can leave Israel entirely, but it cannot remain in the country in the way it publicly said it would: partially-in, partially-out.”
Home front: The senators also argue that the statements from Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s over the summer were an attempt to sidestep state-level anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions laws, which would have triggered several states to divest their state pension funds in the event of an Israel boycott.
for those in denial
Erdan seeks to pass resolution against Holocaust denial at the U.N.
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan will put forward a resolution opposing Holocaust denial and Holocaust distortion later this month at the U.N. General Assembly. The resolution will be brought to a vote at the General Assembly on Jan. 20, Erdan told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday, a symbolic date marking 80 years since Nazi officials gathered in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee to discuss the Final Solution, Jewish Insider’sTamara Zieve reports.
Content: The resolution includes an adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of Holocaust denial, sets requirements for combating Holocaust denial and places responsibility on social media companies to take active measures to fight Holocaust denial, including removing such content from their platforms.
Uptick: Erdan said that the issue was increasingly pressing given a recent uptick in “the dangerous phenomenon of Holocaust denial” exacerbated both by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the conflict between Israel and Hamas last May. He said “not just individuals but also countries” are responsible for this, specifically mentioning Iran as a country that “formally denies the Holocaust.”
Tough talks: While noting that the back-channel negotiations surrounding the resolution have been “complex — no different than the Knesset,” Erdan expressed confidence that the resolution has a “very high chance of passing.” Issues raised by other countries during the negotiations, Erdan said, have included demands to include anti-Islamophobia wording in the text, as well as concerns about freedom of speech.
Next stage: According to Erdan’s office, the U.S. and Germany back the resolution and are working with Israel to advance it. Following months of talks between U.N. member countries about the resolution, it will move into the public phase this week, with the participation of dozens of countries.
list in translation
Ben Smith shares how China views Jewish journalists
Outgoing New York Times media writer Ben Smith appeared on this week’s episode of “Ink Stained Wretches,” a podcast hosted by Washington Free Beacon Editor in Chief Eliana Johnson and The Dispatch’s Chris Stirewalt. Kicking off the interview, Smith recalled meeting a Chinese diplomat recently along with other journalists.
Smith: To digress a little bit, I met not that long ago with a Chinese diplomat who’s very, as many Chinese diplomats are, very sophisticated about American media, and it was a meeting with a bunch of journalists. And at some point, as meetings with journalists often do, it devolved into us making Jewish jokes to each other, because many of us were Jewish. And at some point, this Chinese diplomat says, ‘You know, I, I’ve noticed that there are a lot of Jews in American journalism. Do you all ever like meet up and coordinate?’ It was in pure total innocence. I was like, ‘Ah, I need to explain to you some things about, you know.’”
Stirewalt: ‘We only need to control the weather,’ you told him. We can control the weather and the space lasers.
Johnson: The Chinese are like what I think of as like the good kind of antisemites, where they believe all of the tropes about the Jews, but they think they’re wonderful.
Smith: Yeah, they have no Jews, but there are shelves of business books that’s ‘Business Secrets of the Jews’ in Chinese bookstores.
