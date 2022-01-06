Worthy Reads

🏠 Hot Housing: In The New York Times, Michael Kaminer looks at Israel’s hot housing market and supply shortages. “Foreigners have historically played an outsize role in Israel’s high-end property market, so the country’s on-and-off pandemic border closures have profoundly impacted sales. ‘There’s huge demand from abroad, but the execution of deals is almost impossible when people can’t fly in and out,’ [real estate partner Noam] Dzialdow said. Locals, however, have picked up the slack, Mr. Dzialdow said. ‘After the summer of 2020, locals started buying like crazy, including properties that foreigners would have bought,’ he said. ‘That change is major.’” [NYTimes]

🥩 Kosher Cut: Bloomberg’s Bruce Einhorn, Harry Suhartono and Faseeh Mangi explore how the emerging field of agribusiness can operate in concert with Jewish and Muslim dietary laws, which require animals be slaughtered according to specific rituals in order to be deemed permissible to eat — a step absent from the production of cell-cultured meat. “​​But that lack of bloodshed creates all sorts of questions for religious Muslims and Jews who only eat such meats as beef, chicken, or lamb from animals slaughtered according to long-established rules. For instance, can meat be halal or kosher if it’s grown in a lab and doesn’t come from a killed animal? Is it really even meat? These are no small questions given that billions of people globally subscribe to faiths or traditions that have strict guidelines about meat preparation.” [Businessweek]

🖊️ Concerning Charges: In Common Sense, Douglas Murray raises concerns that some right-wing commentators have employed antisemitic tropes in their writings and social media use, citing a recent incident in which a Claremont Institute staffer, Pedro L. Gonzalez, repeatedly commented on the physical attributes of Jewish thinkers with whom he disagreed politically. “I think we can safely say that in these recent communiques, Mr. Gonzalez is sincerely enjoying playing with antisemitism. He is treating himself to some of it. Indulging in it. Enjoying it. Specifically thrilled at the opportunity to revive execrable motifs and notions that recall Nazi eugenicists and their obsession with uber and untermenschen. All the while believing that while his foes all happen to have Jewish features, he — Gonzalez! — is in the position of an Aryan. His odious game-playing — which is now everywhere in our culture — is not violence, but it is a kind of proto-violence. It is playing at violence. It is threatening to go there.” [CommonSense]

📆 After the Riot: Tess Owen presents a year of Vice‘s findings after closely tracking the Proud Boys following the riot at the Capitol. “After the deadly Capitol riot, the Proud Boys appeared to retreat from the national stage amid intense scrutiny, a flurry of serious federal charges (nearly 50 members have been charged so far), and rumored infighting… But around the spring of 2021, VICE News noticed a trend that hinted at a different and potentially quite troubling story about the Proud Boys’ reach, resilience, and ground-level support. It seemed that they were flying under the national radar, and eschewing large-scale, high-profile appearances in favor of quietly solidifying alliances around hot-button political issues and community activism.'” [Vice]

🎨 A New Generation of Artists: The Washington Post‘s Shira Rubin describes a “quiet revolution” by Orthodox Jewish women in Israel as they immerse themselves in the worlds of art, architecture and graphic design while studying at a Haredi branch of the prestigious Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem, breaking into a secular-dominated Israeli culture scene. “Through their painting, drawing, photography and sculpture, these ultra-Orthodox women are revealing the interiors of their homes and communities to a new audience of secular teachers, while engaging in a form of creativity that has long had a controversial status in some Jewish traditions… Some students paint abstract self-portraits, construct mazelike installations to simulate the frequently cramped homes of the ultra-Orthodox, or use their art to address topics such as mental health, considered taboo in much of their community. Many of the architecture students are drafting blueprints aimed at upgrading Israel’s growing ultra-Orthodox districts, where large families cram into small apartments and often lack access to public parks.” [WashPost]