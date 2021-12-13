👋 Good Monday morning!

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in the United Arab Emirates today for the first official visit of an Israeli premier to the Gulf nation. The visit comes just over a year after the two countries established formal diplomatic ties.

Bennett met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al- Nahyan at his private palace in Abu Dhabi for four hours, with the discussions focusing on economic and regional issues. Iran’s nuclear program, as well as its growing entrenchment in the region, was also covered.

Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, the Israeli prime minister was received by an honor guard and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Bennett said he was “very excited” to be in the UAE and looked forward to strengthening relations between the two countries.

Bennett was not the only prominent Israeli in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Israeli pop star Omer Adam attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1 race on Sunday, along with many prominent Jewish Americans.

Then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to back out of the Abraham Accords a day before the historic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was signed, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid, who is releasing snippets of interviews he conducted for his newly-released book Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East.

The revelation comes days after another bombshell dropped by Ravid, who reported that former President Donald Trump was angered by Netanyahu’s overtures to Biden.

​​“Nobody did more for Bibi. And I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi,” Trump, who sat for interviews in April and July with Ravid, told the journalist. “But I also like loyalty,” he said, noting that Netanyahu was quick to congratulate then-President-elect Joe Biden on his victory. “F*** him,” Trump said of Netanyahu.

On Friday, Netanyahu defended his congratulatory tweet to Biden, which he sent roughly 12 hours after the election was called. “It was important for me to congratulate the incoming president,” the former premier said. “I highly appreciate President Trump’s big contribution to Israel and its security. I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the U.S.”