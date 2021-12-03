Worthy Reads

🎥 ​​Hollywood Hater: In The Atlantic, actor Josh Malina questions why major studios and production companies continue to work with Mel Gibson, despite an extensive and well-documented history of racism, misogyny and antisemitism.“If Gibson is welcomed back to direct the latest installment of this beloved franchise [‘Lethal Weapon’], it may be time to stop publishing think pieces about the power of ‘cancel culture.’ Because if he can continue to find big bucks and approbation in Hollywood, cancel culture simply does not exist. Gibson’s political beliefs are — as my father would say — somewhere to the right of Ramses (check out YouTube to see Gibson saluting Donald Trump at a UFC fight). He has said sexist things and yelled racist slurs, and that should have been enough for liberal Hollywood to cut him off. But his reported anti-Semitism has been more consistent, more open, and more egregious.” [TheAtlantic]

👋 Bye Bye Bibi?: In the Financial Times, Mehul Srivastava questions whether former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has the ability to mount a political comeback after his ouster earlier this year and amid a corruption trial. “Netanyahu, five-time premier and occasional leader of the opposition, vowed the day he was ousted in mid-June that his exile from power would be shortlived. But, six months later, the man who enjoys a reputation as the Houdini of Israeli politics is struggling to plot a way back to power. His leadership of Likud faces a challenge, as a criminal prosecution for alleged corruption saps his energies and blocks his path back to the head of the rightwing camp.” [FT]

👪 Living History: The Boston Globe’s Laura Crimaldi spotlights a German homeowner whose research into the history of the building she purchased in 2012 led to the discovery — and eventual reconnecting — of descendants of the Jewish family that had lived in the home until WWII. “Once the home was restored, the story of the Jewish family that lived there before World War II emerged from the shadows, coaxed from obscurity by Friederike Fechner, a cellist who purchased and renovated the home with her husband, Martin, an American-born ophthalmologist. What Fechner found was a tale of tragedy and survival on a global scale, extending to New England, Israel, Brazil, the Netherlands, and California, but shrouded in silence. At least 10 members of the Blach family were murdered during the Holocaust. And with those deaths, Fechner learned, the Nazis inflicted another terrible blow.” [BostonGlobe]

💰 Social Climber: New Lines Magazine’s Brian Whitaker looks at efforts by a Saudi billionaire to buy influence in the U.K. through contributions to charities tied to Prince Charles, which resulted in an investigation that shone a light on the ways in which the U.K.’s honors system has been manipulated by opportunists. “Mahfouz is not especially well known in Saudi Arabia, but his family’s company, Marei Bin Mahfouz Group, is ranked 18th among the kingdom’s private sector firms. Established in Mecca in 1965, it has diverse interests in manufacturing, services, real estate and international trade. Mahfouz, his father and three other relatives form its board of directors. His climb up the British social ladder began a decade ago with the purchase of a centuries-old Scottish feudal title that meant he could be legally known as the Baron of Abernethy. The title itself had no real significance, but it may explain why he is referred to as ‘Lord’ Mahfouz on his family company’s website. How much he paid is unknown, though the Scottish Barony Titles website is currently advertising two others for sale — one at $114,000 and the other at $128,000.” [NewLines]

🇮🇷 Diplomacy Drama: For CNN, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Aaron David Miller paints a grim picture of the future of negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. “Whatever else happens in Vienna this week, not a great deal of progress is likely to be made. Indeed, if Iran comes back with new and fanciful demands, as its foreign minister and lead negotiator have recently outlined — i.e., that the talks have nothing to do with the nuclear issue, only removing ‘inhumane’ U.S. sanctions, one can imagine a game of gotcha with each side trying to persuade its friends and the rest of the world that it’s the other party who’s being unreasonable. Former Secretary of State James A. Baker called this tactic ‘dead cat diplomacy,’ where he’d lay the dead cat at the doorstep of the most recalcitrant party.” [CNN]