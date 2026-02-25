Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel to race against Mike Lawler

The Air Force veteran, who served for six years at the U.S. Embassy in Israel, said Israel should continue to make efforts toward peace

Democrat John Cappello, an Air Force veteran, brings experience as a senior U.S. military official in Israel to the crowded race to take on Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

But, entering the race later than most other competitors and lagging behind in fundraising, he has significant ground to make up before the June primary.

Cappello spent six years working as a military official in the U.S. Embassy in Israel, from 2010- 2016, first as the Air Force attache and later on missile-defense issues. After his time in the military, Cappello was tapped as a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, before going on to found his own foreign policy-focused groups.

“I always understood, being a student of history and of politics, that the United States’ relationship with Israel was a very unique one and a very close one,” Cappello said in an interview with Jewish Insider. “But to be able to be there to see it and to be part of both nurturing it and building it was an honor.”

During his first three years at the embassy, Cappello worked under then-U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, helping to set up and escort delegations of American military officials and business leaders; in his second three years, he helped run the Missile Defense Agency liaison office.

While in Israel, he also took classes in Middle East Studies at Tel Aviv University.

He said he was on the ground in a period in which “the challenges towards Israel were morphing and were changing dramatically” — including an increase in rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel.

Cappello said that the U.S. and the world need to stop “kicking the can” on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, and that the current cycle of “mow[ing] the grass” with a new war every few years is not a viable long-term solution for Israel’s prosperity.

But he also acknowledged the concerns in Israel about trying to reach peace, after previous efforts have gone unreciprocated.

“It’s complex because the Israelis see it that they’ve continually extended a hand, continually tried to compromise,” Cappello said. “How many times do your neighbors attack you, you defeat them, and then you’re still expected to somehow compromise and give back?”

But he said that, with U.S. support, Israel has “never been more powerful” and that there is “room for them to accept risk,” but only with a guarantee that the U.S. and the Western world have its back.

He said moving toward peace will require strong leadership on all sides — including an end to Palestinian incitement and hatred against Jews and Israel — and backing from the U.S., the Europeans and the Arab states.

He added that the events of and since Oct. 7, 2023, while tragic, have “opened a door, in a way,” with Hamas and Hezbollah weakened, the fall of the Syrian regime and the weakening of the Iranian regime.

“I think the United States needs to play a leadership role, and an aggressive leadership role — not about building hotel complexes and luxury resorts in Gaza, but actually working towards development that will provide the Palestinians the opportunity to live in partnership with their neighbors, because all of the countries in that region can benefit from what the Israelis have done,” Cappello argued.

Cappello rejected the idea of conditioning U.S. aid to Israel and said that, while Israel is “an imperfect democracy” and deserving of criticism for some of the way it handled the war in Gaza, “it is a democracy, it is an important partner.”

“The Israelis have legitimate concerns to defeat an enemy that’s bent on destroying it. They also have a responsibility … to do everything they can to limit civilian casualties,” Cappello said.

He said the U.S. should “use our partnership, our leverage, in a way that allows Israel to defend itself, but to do so in a manner that fits the democratic values it espouses.” He said that cutting off weapons sales would not reduce conflict because Israel would still need to find ways to defend itself.

He emphasized that Israel does have stringent targeting procedures to limit civilian casualties and that the war in Gaza was a pursuit of “legitimate military goals” but these are complicated by Hamas militants intermingling with civilians.

Cappello said that the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear program sent an important message in punishing the regime for its ballistic missile strikes on Israel and set back nuclear efforts, but did not fulfill the administration’s initial claims of fully obliterating the nuclear program.

“The lack of seriousness and planning and strategic foresight, I think, is a real problem,” he said.

Cappello also said that it would be “irresponsible” if the U.S. repeatedly promised protesters in Iran that help was on the way, “unless we are really going to back it up.” But he said that any further strikes on Iran need to be based on specific goals and objectives that can be achieved.

“I’ve talked to a lot of young people, and this topic has come up a couple of times, about Israel, support for Israel. Smart, intelligent young people that have graduated from university — but they have this misguided notion because they’re being fed information. They see it on their feed, this is what they read,” Cappello said.

“What is the objective here? I don’t know — and so in the absence of knowing, I’m reticent to use military force because it has other ramifications, not the least of which is putting American service members in harm’s way,” he continued. He said other nonmilitary responses include continued and increased sanctions targeting Iranian officials.

He tied the antisemitism crisis in the United States to a failure of leadership — with leaders failing to call out antisemitism and distortions of history and indulging in antisemitic narratives themselves. He said that education about antisemitism is also critical.

Asked about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s record, he said that he “understand[s] the concerns and he has a responsibility to address the things that he said in the past,” adding that he wants to see Mamdani admit mistakes he has made and change.

“Just because the voters voted [for] him doesn’t mean we accept racism or antisemitism or any of those, but, I think he is a work in progress, and let’s see,” Cappello said. “He should be held accountable. He has a responsibility to continue. He said he’s ‘the mayor for everyone’ … now he’s got to step up.”

Facing a wide field of competitors in the Democratic primary, Cappello argued that his service to the country and experience dealing with national and international challenges would make him a strong leader for the district.

But he also acknowledged that he entered the race later than most other candidates, and that he needs to work to introduce himself to voters. He argued that most voters aren’t paying attention to the race yet, so there is still plenty of time for him to make that outreach.

“The thing that keeps me going, despite the crazy local politics and the disgusting amount of money we have to raise, is when I talk to people, people do want change,” Cappello said. “They want to believe that we can do politics differently.”

Cappello has raised $53,000 since entering the race and closed out 2025 with just $20,000 on hand, making his total fundraising haul less than one-fifth of the next closest competitor’s. But several others closed out the quarter with similarly depleted war chests.