Word on the Street

In his first comments to the media since the start of the war with Iran, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani said that Tehran’s decision to strike Arab countries was a “dangerous miscalculation” and that he felt “a big sense of betrayal” by the move…

In a leaked Telegram message, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said that Israel and the United Arab Emirates are “one and the same” and that Tehran’s strategy should be to “focus on destroying the bridge between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in order to create real deterrence against mischief in the island”…

Russia is reportedly providing intelligence to Iran to target U.S. troops in the Middle East…

Azerbaijan said it foiled an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps plot to sabotage a number of sites in the country, including the Israeli Embassy in Baku, a synagogue, the leader of a group known as the “Mountain Jews” and the country’s Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline…

Two ships owned by an Iranian company under U.S., European and British sanctions departed the Chinese port in Zhuhai known for its storage of chemicals used to make rocket fuel…

The New York Times looks at the concerns of Western officials and nuclear experts over the location and fate of 18-20 canisters of enriched uranium that are believed to still be intact and in Iran…

A Pakistani man was convicted in a U.S. federal court of plotting with Iran to assassinate U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump…

The U.S. began evacuation flights of U.S. citizens from Israel on Friday, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports…

Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mark Warner (D-VA) and Chris Coons (D-DE) released a statement calling on the Department of Defense to “fully and impartially” investigate a strike on an Iranian school on the first day of the war in which more than 100 people, including students, were killed…

The move comes as satellite images and footage increasingly indicate that the U.S. struck the school, which was located near an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps installation, despite Trump’s claim that Iran was responsible for the strike…

Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, again criticized the administration for bypassing normal congressional review processes to approve a $650 million sale of 20,000 bombs to Israel…

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and 17 Democratic co-sponsors, mostly progressives, introduced legislation requiring stronger oversight of and regular reporting to Congress and the public on the food supply for Palestinians in Gaza…

A group of House Democrats —Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Val Hoyle (D-OR), Mike Thompson (D-CA), Norma Torres (D-CA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Sam Liccardo (D-CA) — called on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to cancel the House’s recess this week as long as the war in Iran is ongoing…

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) called out California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a leading 2028 presidential contender, for recent comments characterizing Israel as an apartheid state and questioning future military aid, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports; “Is it really worth throwing Jews under the bus to advance your political ambitions?” Gottheimer said on X this weekend…

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi urging her office to investigate the death of a 19-year-old Palestinian American man who was killed last month in a confrontation with Israeli settlers in the West Bank…

A federal judge nullified a number of actions taken by the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America, ruling that Kari Lake was unlawfully serving as the agency’s head when the decisions, which included mass layoffs, were made…

Federal officials will lead the investigation into an incident at a weekend demonstration outside Gracie Mansion in which a homemade explosive device was flung into a crowd of protesters, allegedly by at least once person who told officials they were an ISIS sympathizer…

Two Toronto-area synagogues were damaged by gunfire late Friday and early Saturday following an earlier shooting at another area synagogue last week, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports…

Police in Liège, Belgium, are investigating an explosion that occurred at a local synagogue this morning, in what a local official called a “violent act of antisemitism”…

The U.K.’s Luton Airport apologized and will institute antisemitism awareness training after an incident in which Israeli author Alon Penzel, who was traveling back to Israel, encountered a member of airport security who made disparaging comments to him…

Authorities in the U.K. are investigating a report of antisemitism during a soccer match in which supporters of the Thorpe St Andrew School allegedly jeered the players from JFS, the U.K.’s largest Jewish school…