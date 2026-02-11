Brad Lander’s terror-supporting, conspiracy-theorizing consultant
Plus, previewing today's Bibi-Trump meeting
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview today’s White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and have the scoop on the social media activity of the highest-paid consultant to Brad Lander’s congressional campaign, who has shared conspiracy theories about Israel and lauded Hamas. We report on Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s pledge to stand by Israel and confront antisemitism, and spotlight Team Israel’s newly announced 2026 roster ahead of next month’s World Baseball Classic. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Jeremy Ben-Ami, Noah Pollak, Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet at the White House at 11 a.m., following Netanyahu’s meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 9 a.m. at Blair House. More below.
- Vice President JD Vance is wrapping up his two-country trip to Armenia and Azerbaijan in Baku. Traveling with the vice president are Aryeh Lightstone, a key player in the Trump administration’s effort to negotiate a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan last year, and Jacob Helberg, the under secretary of state for economic growth, energy, and the environment.
- American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch is speaking at New York’s Temple Emanu-El tonight to discuss the organization’s annual report on antisemitism in America, which was released yesterday.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will sit down with President Donald Trump at 11 a.m. today at the White House for a meeting largely focused on Iran that, in a twist of fate, coincides with the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The meeting — their seventh since Trump resumed office — comes amid a tense political backdrop, with the White House outwardly signaling it prefers diplomacy with Tehran while moving military assets to the Middle East. As recently as yesterday, Trump teased the possibility of sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region.
Joining Netanyahu on the trip is Roman Goffman, the military secretary to the prime minister who was nominated to be head of the Mossad; Gil Reich, the acting head of Israel’s National Security Council; and Israeli-American venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg, who is working with Jerusalem on the Gaza portfolio. Reich and Goffman are among the Israeli officials, including Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter and Military Intelligence chief Shlomi Binder, who have taken on portions of former Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer’s portfolio.
Netanyahu, Goffman, Leiter and Reich met last night at the Blair House with White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who updated the Israeli officials on last Friday’s negotiations with Iran, ahead of this morning’s White House meeting.
But what began more than a month ago as White House concern over Iran’s violent crackdowns on protesters — recall Trump’s message to Iranians that “help is on its way” — has morphed into nuclear talks that appear to leave out Tehran’s domestic situation.
Despite the ongoing crackdown, which mollified protests and left tens of thousands dead, video circulating on social media and messaging apps believed to be from last night featured some residents of Tehran taking to their balconies to chant, “death to Khamenei,” “death to the dictator” and “death to Islamic Republic” ahead of today’s anniversary of the fall of the shah.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who spent the weekend golfing with Trump in Florida, posted on X last night, “To the brave people of Iran: President Trump has always heard your cries and demands for justice. The regime has proven yet again it’s incapable of real change. If this regime continues the course they are on, then I believe President Trump’s statement that help is on the way is becoming more real by the day.”
Vice President JD Vance, who is traveling to Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, said today that “if the Iranian people want to overthrow the regime, that’s up to the Iranian people. What we’re focused on right now is the fact that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.”
Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s National Security Council, spent Tuesday in Oman for high-level meetings about the next round of talks with the U.S. Larijani’s meetings included a sit-down with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaid, who served as the mediator for last week’s talks in Muscat. Iranian state media reported after the meeting that al-Busaid “handed over a letter” to Larijani, but did not elaborate on the letter’s contents or who it was from.
As Netanyahu departed for Washington yesterday, he emphasized that the negotiations with Iran would be the priority. “I will present to the president our outlook regarding the principles of these negotiations — the essential principles which, in my opinion, are important not only to Israel, but to everyone around the world who wants peace and security in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said.
For Israel, one of those essential principles is significantly limiting Iran’s ballistic missile program. After today’s meeting, it should become clearer whether Trump and Netanyahu are on the same page.
PROBLEMATIC POSTS
Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content
The highest-paid consultant for former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander’s congressional bid is the founder of the “Hot Girls for Zohran” campaign — and a prolific X user who has shared posts lauding Hamas and insinuating Israeli involvement in 9/11 and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, all while attacking police and Democratic elected officials, Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reports.
Follow the money: Among the 21 payments appearing in the first campaign finance filing from Lander — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s endorsed candidate against Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) — the largest is $15,000 disbursed to a company called Brain Child LLC for “Website and social media.” State corporation records reveal that the two-and-a-half-month-old firm belongs to Kaif Gilani and is based out of his triplex Brooklyn apartment. Gilani gained attention, often using the name Kaif Kabir, during the 2025 mayoral campaign as one half of the team behind “Hot Girls for Zohran”: a viral merchandising, social media and volunteer canvassing effort backing the insurgent democratic socialist. But amid all the fanfare, Gilani’s X account — from which he tweeted as @chunkyfila, after formerly using his own name as a handle — passed unnoticed, despite numerous extreme views he expressed or amplified on the platform.