NYC Jewish groups urge Mamdani to fill key post on combating antisemitism

The signatories said the mayor should choose someone to lead the Office to Combat Antisemitism who is ‘grounded in the day-to-day realities of Jewish communal life’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing pressure from a coalition of local Jewish groups to fill a major administration post related to countering antisemitism, one of the key pledges of his campaign.

In a letter the coalition sent to Mamdani on Friday that was shared first with Jewish Insider, the signatories conveyed their priorities with regard to the Office to Combat Antisemitism, which the mayor has vowed to retain.

Jewish leaders have been closely monitoring the administration for signs of the direction Mamdani will take in filling the role, which could help to shed some early light on his broader approach to fighting antisemitism, particularly as his strident opposition to Israel has continued to raise concerns within the mainstream Jewish community.

As his team weighs an appointment to lead the relatively new office, created under former Mayor Eric Adams, the signatories tell Mamdani that the unfilled role has assumed increased urgency amid “escalating threats” against the Jewish community, citing a recent anti-Israel demonstration near a synagogue in Queens where protesters chanted in open support of Hamas.

But even as confronting such “deeply unsettling incidents” is “essential,” the letter states, the office is also responsible for navigating a “more enduring challenge” that involves working “effectively” with a range of city agencies such as the police department as well as local educational and cultural institutions to ensure Jewish New Yorkers “can live openly and safely” while otherwise “free from bias and hate.”

“Ultimately,” the signatories say, “this role demands a leader who is grounded in the day-to-day realities of Jewish communal life and capable of engaging meaningfully with communities across all levels of observance, background and political belief. The individual selected must be able to command trust even among those who may not share their personal views.”

The coalition of signatories describes itself as a group of “grassroots, neighborhood-based” Jewish organizations across the city, representing “a broad spectrum of political and religious perspectives.”

It includes the NYC Public School Alliance, Parents Against Antisemitism, Safe Campus, Park Slope Jewish Affinity Group, End Jew Hatred, Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan Parents Alliance, Hannah Senesh Community Day School, NYC Jewish Parent Leadership Council and Progressives for Israel.

The signatories do not offer suggestions for who should fill the role but express their approval of Moshe Davis, the office’s inaugural executive director under Adams who is not expected to remain in the position.

Davis, the signatories write, earned their “trust and confidence” in his tenure, serving as a “capable and effective” executive director. “Appointing someone in the same mold would be welcomed by the Jewish community,” the letter says, “and would strengthen the office’s credibility and effectiveness.”

Mamdani has not yet indicated who he intends to hire to lead the office. A spokesperson for the mayor told JI last week that his team would have more to share on related appointments in the coming weeks and that such decisions “are still being worked out.”

Last month, the office released a comprehensive report including plans that Mamdani would likely oppose, such as training for all city employees on the working definition of antisemitism used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance — which labels some criticism of Israel as antisemitic. Mamdani has already rescinded an executive order that codified the definition, angering Jewish leaders who favor its application.

The signatories say they would “welcome the opportunity to advise” Mamdani “in the search for a qualified candidate” for the office, suggesting that “meaningful community input will help ensure the selection of a leader who is trusted, effective and prepared to meet this moment.”

Ramon Maislen, a Jewish community activist in Brooklyn and a member of the Park Slope Jewish Affinity Group, said his organization “represents a wide range of political views, including supporters of Mayor Mamdani.”

“Despite our political differences, we are united in the belief that no New Yorker should be targeted for who they are, and that the alarming rise in antisemitic hate crimes must be addressed,” he said in a statement to JI on Friday. “Given Mayor Mamdani’s pledge to protect Jewish New Yorkers, his appointment to lead the mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism will be critical.”