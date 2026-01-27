Mnookin’s mixed record at Wisconsin
Plus, in new memoir, Shapiro leans into his faith
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the central role that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s faith plays in his life, according to his new memoir, out today, and look at incoming Columbia President Jennifer Mnookin’s record as the University of Wisconsin chancellor prepares to become Columbia’s first Jewish president in decades. We break down the tensions between the University of Pennsylvania and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as the Trump administration seeks to get contact information for the school’s Jewish faculty, and report on concerns from leading Jewish organizations over Saudi Arabia’s recent Islamist turn. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Deni Avdija, Amer Ghalib and Edi Rama.
What We’re Watching
- Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Across the world, memorial events will be held commemorating the day, chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Over the weekend, the Claims Conference released the results of a new demographic study that found that fewer than 200,000 Holocaust survivors are still alive.
- In New York, Holocaust survivor Sara Weinstein will address the U.N. General Assembly at 11 a.m. ET today in a special session. Later in the day, Weinstein will join three other survivors in ringing the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange.
- In Washington, the Counter Extremism Project’s ARCHER at House 88 is putting on a concert at the Kennedy Center titled “Enduring Music: Compositions from the Holocaust,” which will feature performances of works that were written in the ghettos and concentration camps of World War II Europe.
- Elsewhere in Washington, the Washington Wizards are celebrating Jewish Heritage Night during their game tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. More below.
- In Israel, the Diaspora Ministry’s second annual conference on antisemitism wraps up today in Jerusalem.
- Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat is speaking today at the 17th annual WELT Economic Summit, being held this year at Axel Springer’s offices in Berlin.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S GABBY DEUTCH
Each time Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro gets on a plane to visit different communities as he begins his reelection campaign, he’ll silently recite Judaism’s foundational prayer, the Shema, before takeoff, according to his new memoir.
Shapiro has always kept his Jewish faith at the center of his public identity. But in Where We Keep the Light, which comes out today, the swing-state Democrat provides the most intimate look yet at the centrality of Judaism to his understanding of the world. Widely expected to be eyeing a bid for the White House in 2028, Shapiro makes clear in his new book that he will not back away from his Jewish identity as his national profile grows.
“My faith has never been something I thought about doing a whole lot. Not because it’s not important. The opposite, really. It’s elemental,” Shapiro writes. “It’s why I sometimes sound a little vague when I get asked about my religion in interviews or when I try to put it into words. Kind of like when you get asked to explain how you fall asleep or blink. You just know to do it. It’s part of you, without thinking. All essence and instinct.”
The book begins with the story of the arson attack on the governor’s residence in Harrisburg last year, hours after Shapiro hosted a Passover Seder there. It’s clear that the incident, in which the assailant said that he targeted the governor because of what Shapiro “did to the Palestinians,” impacted him deeply.
“No one will deter me or my family or any Pennsylvanian from celebrating their faith openly and proudly,” Shapiro writes.
The next night, his family began their Seder by reciting Birkat Hagomel, which he described as “a prayer expressing gratitude for surviving a dangerous situation.” Shapiro again sought comfort in those days in the Shema, and its straightforward declaration of faith in God.
Along with his deep identification with Judaism, Shapiro doesn’t shy away from his support for Israel in his memoir.
The Democratic Party has become more critical of Israel in recent years, and it is easy to imagine Shapiro deciding that the politically savvy move would be to talk less about his connection to the Jewish state.
Instead, Shapiro appears to have decided that the right move — a result, surely, of both political and moral calculations — is to reveal exactly what role Judaism and Israel have played in shaping him.
CAMPUS BEAT
Jennifer Mnookin takes over Columbia presidency with mixed record on dealing with antisemitism at Wisconsin
Columbia University tapped University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin this week as the school’s fourth president in two years — and first Jewish leader in three decades. While the New York City campus, which was roiled by antisemitic turmoil for nearly two years following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel, has been quieter in recent months, Jewish student leaders who worked closely with Mnookin at Wisconsin expressed optimism that she could help Columbia repair its strained relationship with the federal government and ongoing division among students and manage the implementation of recent recommendations made by the school’s antisemitism task force, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports.
But: Mnookin, a legal scholar who served as dean of the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law before moving to Wisconsin in 2022, faced some criticism over concessions she made with Students for Justice in Palestine protesters during an anti-Israel encampment on the Madison campus in April 2024. Mnookin initially sent law enforcement to shut down the student encampment — resulting in the arrest of roughly three dozen demonstrators — then negotiated with protesters after they established a new encampment.
Bonus: Jonathan Dekel-Chen, who gained international attention for his efforts to secure the release of his son, Sagui, who was taken hostage during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, is joining the faculty of Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs, where he will teach classes on Jewish legacies in Europe and modern Israeli history.