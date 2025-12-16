U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographi...cs of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group li...nked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreein...g on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to su...rge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over ...human rights violations

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for Gaza peace plan

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for G...aza peace plan

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meet...ing with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from... unlikely corners of the internet

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether China is violating Iran sanctions

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether ...China is violating Iran sanctions

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling misinformation on social media

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling mis...information on social media

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Mus...lim Brotherhood

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confounding GOP lawmakers

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confo...unding GOP lawmakers

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty are anti-Zionist

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle... East faculty are anti-Zionist

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content after antisemitic prompts

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content... after antisemitic prompts

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against Rep. Ritchie Torres

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against... Rep. Ritchie Torres

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic views

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic ...views

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fuentes, Carlson

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fu...entes, Carlson

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ and the Jewish community

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ an...d the Jewish community

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ro...n Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite its baggage

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite... its baggage

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hosting antisemites on podcast

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hos...ting antisemites on podcast

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti-Zionism’ in medicine

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti...-Zionism’ in medicine

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course... with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at end of year

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at... end of year

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim Herzog’s name from park

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim HerzogR...17;s name from park

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parents reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parent...s reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, rebuilding and renewed Jewish engagement

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, re...building and renewed Jewish engagement

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against antisemitism

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against ...antisemitism

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature...

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuberville’s Senate seat

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuber...ville’s Senate seat

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters o...f Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 terror attacks

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 t...error attacks

Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary rivals battle over anti-Israel lane

Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary ri...vals battle over anti-Israel lane

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim... Brotherhood as terrorist group

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Houston

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Housto...n

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist, to resign from Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist..., to resign from Congress

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood libel’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood lib...el’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the party

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the pa...rty

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promotes ‘violation of international law’

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promote...s ‘violation of international law’

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil... exports

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming back

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming ...back

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza war to Holocaust

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza w...ar to Holocaust

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her antisemitism

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her ...antisemitism

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords on hold

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords... on hold

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for education in Senate hearing

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for educa...tion in Senate hearing

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down ...on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter ...jets to Saudi Arabia

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘saving America’

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘sa...ving America’

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with resurgent antisemitism on the right

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with re...surgent antisemitism on the right

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tucker Carlson controversy

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tu...cker Carlson controversy

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the precipice’ with shifting political winds

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the prec...ipice’ with shifting political winds

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll endorse a primary challenger

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll en...dorse a primary challenger

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution accusing Israel of genocide

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution acc...using Israel of genocide

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials express concern over antisemitic posts

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials exp...ress concern over antisemitic posts

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters in race to succeed Nadler

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters i...n race to succeed Nadler

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 deal as Israel normalization stalls

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 de...al as Israel normalization stalls

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nomination over antisemitic, racist text messages

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nominat...ion over antisemitic, racist text messages

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American academic associations

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American acade...mic associations

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood, but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood,... but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, B...ush, Bowman

Quick Hits

ANALYSIS

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

For the American Jewish community, the prospects for much-needed help from the federal government in the form of additional Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding remain unclear

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A law enforcement vehicle sits near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on January 16, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas.

By
Marc Rod
December 16, 2025

The massacre in which 15 people were killed at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday has once again brought the Jewish community’s security vulnerabilities into stark focus.

But for the American Jewish community, the prospects for much-needed help from the federal government in the form of additional Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding remain unclear.

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s homeland security subcommittee still hasn’t released a draft bill for 2026, greatly increasing the chances of a full-year continuing resolution that would keep funding for the program flat, at $274.5 million, a level that advocates and proponents on the Hill and Jewish groups say is severely insufficient. The House has passed its own version of the bill with $335 million in funding for the program.

Eric Fingerhut, the CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JI, “The events in Australia and California these past days are terrible reminders of the violent antisemitism Jewish communities face. We’ve worked to ensure that every Federation community has a professional security program and director, but at the end of the day it is the government’s responsibility to keep its citizens safe from terrorism, and that’s why it is critical to both ensure that the Nonprofit Security Grant Program is fully funded and not allowed to lapse.”

Multiple lawmakers on the committee and those who follow the NSGP funding process closely said they have little clarity on the state of play on the funding bill, including subcommittee ranking member Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a co-chair of the Senate antisemitism task force.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), who serves on the homeland security subcommittee, told JI that a full-year continuing resolution is “a real possibility” at present, noting that the legislation “is always tough to put together.”

But Kennedy said there are other ways to boost funding for the grant program. “There’s no reason we can’t do that [add more money for NSGP] if we end up with an omnibus for the remainder of the bills that don’t pass. But every day that goes by that we don’t do something on [Appropriations], an omnibus or CR looks more and more likely,” Kennedy told JI.

Government funding runs out again at the end of January, so lawmakers will need to put together a plan quickly on how they plan to proceed when they return from the holidays.

Grant funding allocations for this year also remain pending — the administration announced applications months ago, but lawmakers have repeatedly raised concerns about unclear timelines and a failure by the Department of Homeland Security to conduct statutorily required outreach programs.

Lankford told JI, “I’ve been calling all year” for the funding to be disbursed, but indicated he hasn’t heard any updates.

Looking into next year, the agenda for combating antisemitism on Capitol Hill also remains unclear. The momentum from Jewish communal institutions and lawmakers that in 2024 drove a push for the Antisemitism Awareness Act has largely died down. It’s been months since the last hearing on antisemitism — once a regular occurrence after Oct. 7, 2023. The volume of legislation introduced and congressional letters on the issue has also seemed to flag.

It’s still early, but there’s little sign that the events of this weekend are fundamentally altering the inertia that seems to have set in on antisemitism policy. Which raises the question: what can?

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.