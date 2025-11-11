Worthy Reads

The Next Peace Process: Robert Satloff, executive director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, along with senior fellow Hanin Ghaddar and international fellow Ehud Yaari, lay out the prospects for peace between Israel and Lebanon in The Washington Post. “One way to avert a catastrophic return to war would be for Lebanon and Israel to begin their own peace process. Movement on normalization would not substitute for disarmament. But if diplomacy were pursued as an alternative to Israeli military action against Hezbollah, the very fact of the talks would undermine Hezbollah’s effort to claw back its political influence. And practical progress could show the Lebanese people the potential benefits of peacemaking. … The Trump administration should do more to get things going. … The administration should remind Lebanon that choosing to neither disarm Hezbollah nor pursue diplomacy with Israel will come with costs. Those could entail losing U.S. aid to the Lebanese Armed Forces, losing U.S. backing of international support for Lebanon’s economy and losing U.S. willingness to restrain Israel from disarming Hezbollah ‘the hard way.’” [WaPo]

Dreher’s Dread: Conservative author Rod Dreher frets over the “new radicalism” emerging among Gen Zers on the political right in America on his Substack, “Rod Dreher’s Diary.” “The main points I want to leave you with, based on what I saw and heard in Washington, are these: The Groyper thing is real. It is not a fringe movement, in that it really has infiltrated young conservative Washington networks to a significant degree. Irrational hatred of Jews (and other races, but especially Jews) is a central core of it. This is evil. If postliberal conservatism requires making peace with antisemitism and race hatred, count me out. It cannot be negotiated with, because it doesn’t have traditional demands. It wants to burn the whole system down. It really does. At the same time, the gatekeepers of the Right aren’t going to be able to make it go away, because they have less power than ever. Dealing with this is going to require great skill and subtlety, and courage.” [Substack]

Wrong on the Right: The Wall Street Journal’s Gerard Baker warns against Vice President JD Vance’s “breezy dismissal” of efforts to root out extremists from the right as infighting that should be avoided. “That would be a mistake. It is hard to imagine people like Mr. Fuentes and Candace Owens as figures of historic significance: The idea seems ridiculous. But what gives them their current salience — besides cozy sit-downs with the nation’s top media celebrity — is their claim, a plausible one, to be speaking for others. The rise of populism has been characterized by a liberalization of thought and speech that had previously been suppressed by the prevailing authorities of orthodoxy. Much of this was necessary and welcome. The cultural limitations on what ordinary people were supposed to think about issues like immigration and ‘gender identity’ were thrown off when populist leaders came along who dared to say things that many people had felt. But with this liberation of legitimate and reasonable ideas inevitably came a wider unleashing of much uglier sentiments on the right.” [WSJ]

Keep Hope Alive: Marking five years since the death of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, Tanya White, a senior lecturer at the Matan Institute for Torah Learning and a lecturer at the Rabbi Sacks Institute at Bar-Ilan University, contemplates Sacks’ lessons on hope in an essay for 18Forty. “Reflecting on his vast and far-reaching oeuvre, one could not hope to capture its scope in a single essay. Yet one idea has continued to echo through my mind over these past two years: his oft-quoted distinction between optimism and hope. Optimism and hope are not the same. Optimism is the belief that the world is changing for the better; hope is the belief that, together, we can make the world better. ‘Judaism,’ wrote Rabbi Sacks, ‘is the voice of hope in the conversation of humankind.’ These short yet powerful lines capture the essence of a uniquely Jewish theology that underpins Rabbi Sacks’ vast and far-reaching thought: a theology that places human freedom and responsibility side by side. That fosters an active virtue of courage to confront the world that is and work towards a world that ought to be. A theology that reinterprets the biblical concept of covenant for the challenges of modern liberal democracies.” [18Forty]