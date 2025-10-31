WEAPONS WORRIES

Iran’s moves to rebuild missile program, supported by China, raise concerns on Capitol Hill

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said the U.S. must take further action to prevent Iran from rebuilding its military capabilities, including the enforcement of sanctions

Iran’s recent moves to rebuild its ballistic missile program, with materials imported from China in circumvention of international sanctions, are prompting concerns on Capitol Hill, with multiple lawmakers saying that the efforts should be met with a strong response from the United States.

President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, during which he agreed to cut U.S. tariffs on Beijing in exchange for a series of steps by China, including pausing export controls on rare earths and agreeing to a sale of TikTok. Trump also halted the implementation of a measure that would have banned Chinese firms that are partly owned by sanctioned companies from obtaining U.S. technologies.

No measures relating to China and Chinese firms’ continued evasion of Iran sanctions — either in supplying materials to Iran or receiving a majority of Iran’s oil exports — were announced by either side.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said they had not seen the CNN reporting, which cited European intelligence that Iran was importing components of ballistic missile fuel from China, on the issue, but expressed concerns.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said he’s “not surprised” by the news because “we all have to understand that Russia, Iran, China, North Korea — they’re all working together to demolish our way of life.”

He said that he expects that the U.S. and Israel are going to have to take further military action against Iran in the future.

“We’re going to have to demolish the nuclear weapons capability. Until there’s a new leadership in Iran, the same thing is going to happen,” Scott told Jewish Insider. “They’re going to have a bad economy, the people are not going to have any opportunity and every so often, we’re going to have to have to demolish their ability to make nuclear weapons. So elections matter, and I’m glad President Trump is the president so this happens.”

Asked about whether there are ways the U.S. can pressure China to abide by the sanctions, Scott said, “I think we have leverage, but it doesn’t really matter what they agree to because they don’t do it. They lie about everything. I’m very hopeful that President Trump, the trade deal that he’s on, that it works. If you look at history, they never comply with anything.”

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) also said the report “does not shock me.”

“Communist China is intent on replacing the United States, and they will fund our adversaries, like they’ve been doing with Russia and Iran, to be able to cause us trouble,” Ricketts said. “How should we be responding? We should be responding very harshly to both Iran and Communist China to get them to stop.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said that China assisting Iran in rebuilding its missile program “would be a serious problem” and that he hopes Trump and his team raised the issue in trade talks.

“Rearming a nuclear-ambitious Iran or providing money and materials to a Russia that is murdering their neighbors is not a way to be able to be a nation that’s actually going to be a world leader,” Lankford said. “If China wants to be a world leader, they need to be able to encourage good behavior for other countries as well.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), who has led a series of bills aiming to sanction Chinese entities for their support of Iran, called for the enforcement of existing and new sanctions.

“If reports are true that China is supplying materials to help Iran rebuild its ballistic missile program, it’s an alarming development that threatens U.S. and global security,” Lawler said. “I encourage the administration to act immediately to enforce existing sanctions and impose new ones on any parties involved. History has shown appeasement has only emboldened Iran.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said it would be a “bad idea” for Iran and China to try to rebuild Iran’s missile program.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said that he “would not be surprised” to see Iran trying to rebuild its ballistic missile capacity.

“China’s a bad actor on a lot of fronts, including with the Iranians, so I’m not shocked by that either,” Kelly continued.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that there’s “no reason to think that we have held or quenched [Iran’s] ambition to be a nuclear power.”

“We need to be vigilant and vigorous in countering that threat. I never thought that [Operation] Midnight Hammer ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear capability, because they still have the scientists with the know-how to reconstruct and somewhere under the rubble, there is still equipment,” Blumenthal said, referring to U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June. “So I am not surprised that they are continuing to take steps toward restoring their nuclear capacity, and we need to consider what action is appropriate in response.”