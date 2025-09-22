Worthy Reads

The Conspiracies Around Kirk: In The Free Press, Matthew Schmitz puts forth a theory as to why antisemitism conspiracy theories abounded in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing. “The term antisemitic, like racist, has lost its sting for many people. Indeed, an idea’s association with antisemitism now gives it a strange appeal on those parts of the right that are most eager to seem independent of and opposed to the establishment. In order to build their audiences, independent media figures must distinguish themselves from established institutions. One way to do this is to discuss the supposed truths that ‘they’ want to hide from you. For this reason, independent media tend to traffic in what the political scientist Michael Barkun calls ‘stigmatized knowledge’: claims that are regarded as having truth value precisely because they are denied by institutional authorities. … For a person who instinctively mistrusts official knowledge, and tends to believe whatever the authorities deny, the very fact that antisemitic claims are subject to public condemnation makes them worth considering. This is why, as Barkun notes, some members of the UFO subculture, which initially had nothing to do with Jews, have ended up claiming The Protocols of the Elders of Zion are true.” [FreePress]

What College Can Still Do: In The Atlantic, Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock posits that higher education has a continued important role to play in society, even as universities lose public trust and AI changes the face of information. “Despite the reforms that our institutions of higher education must embark on to ensure that we are teaching our students how to think — and not what to think — a four-year residential-college experience remains one of the most powerful human environments for cultivating human qualities. As Dartmouth’s president, I see this up close. Our small, tight-knit academic community promotes interdisciplinary collaboration in ways that are both intentional and serendipitous. For more than 20 years, our faculty in Jewish and Middle Eastern studies have co-taught classes and built deep trust with one another and their students. It was this trust that allowed them to hold difficult, sometimes painful, but ultimately enlightening conversations about the heinous terrorist attacks of October 7 and the brutal war in Gaza that has followed. This type of dialogue is virtually impossible to produce in online environments that are fragmented and hostile, on platforms engineered to reward outrage, where it is far too easy to dehumanize those with whom we disagree.” [TheAtlantic]

No Pardon for Amnesty: The Free Press’ Charles Lane exposes Amnesty International infighting over a long-delayed report on the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, which some staff members are arguing against publishing in the coming weeks. “‘Our concern is about timing and impact,’ Usman Hamid, the section director for Amnesty in Indonesia, emailed the organization’s top officials on August 8. ‘The situation in Gaza is at a peak of humanitarian crisis, famine is unfolding, and the Israeli security cabinet has just approved plans for full occupation. In this climate, there is a real risk the report could be used to divert attention from the current crisis or justify ongoing genocide.’ Such blatant politicization of what is supposedly an impartial human rights reporting process stunned even critics who have long seen anti-Israel bias in Amnesty’s coverage of the Middle East. The group has produced a 2022 report finding Israel guilty of apartheid and another in 2024 accusing it of genocide in Gaza.” [FreePress]

The Reign in Spain: Journalist Éamann Mac Donnchada explores Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s “fundamentally pragmatic” anti-Israel turn in “The Almagro School” Substack. “His government faces significant political challenges that help explain this strategic pivot. His coalition lacks a reliable parliamentary majority, making him dependent on various regional and leftist parties for survival. With the autumn and winter parliamentary session beginning, he needs to relaunch his government and energise his political base. The Palestinian cause offers an apparently low-cost way to mobilise left-wing voters while positioning himself as a principled international leader. … Supporting Palestinian rights allows the Spanish left to position itself as a champion of the oppressed while ignoring Spain’s own complicity in ongoing oppression closer to home. It also has modest economic costs, while confrontation with Morocco would threaten Ceuta and Melilla, Spain’s north African enclaves, and exacerbate irregular immigration.” [Substack]