U.N. showdown looms with Palestinian state recognition
Plus, Tucker Carlson’s antisemitic tropes in Kirk eulogy
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the fallout from a series of Palestinian statehood recognitions and highlight a letter drafted by a group of House Democrats calling on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to request a peacekeeping operation to secure Gaza aid convoys. We cover Tucker Carlson’s eulogy for Charlie Kirk, whose assassination he compared to the killing of Jesus, and report on the investigation into the shooting at a country club in New Hampshire on Saturday night. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Mike Waltz, Jocelyn Benson and Edan Alexander.
What We’re Watching
- Diplomats from around the world are en route to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, which officially begins tomorrow.
- On the sidelines of the UNGA, France and Saudi Arabia are chairing a summit calling for a two-state solution. More below on diplomatic moves by Paris, Ottawa, Canberra and Lisbon to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state.
- Also this morning, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and retired Gen. David Petraeus will take part in a fireside discussion on democracy, security and geopolitical risk at the Concordia Annual Summit.
- Eleven members of the Syrian Jewish community in New York attended a meeting with al-Sharaa last night.
- U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack, who is serving as special envoy to Syria, and Counselor of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations Morgan Ortagus will also participate in a discussion at the Concordia summit this afternoon on diplomacy and America’s role in the world.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S TAMARA ZIEVE AND LAHAV HARKOV
In a move that has sent ripples through diplomatic circles and sparked outrage in Jerusalem, multiple countries officially recognized a Palestinian state yesterday. The coordinated announcements by the U.K., Canada, Australia and Portugal, with more to come, mark a significant shift in the West’s posture — one that, while largely symbolic, underlines concerns about growing efforts to isolate Israel diplomatically.
“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognizes the State of Palestine,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
While Starmer said that the move toward a two-state solution “is not a reward for Hamas, because it means Hamas can have no future,” the terror group hailed it as “a gesture to the struggle, steadfastness and sacrifices of our people on the path to liberation and return.”
In President Donald Trump’s meeting with Starmer last week, Trump described the statehood push as “one of our few disagreements.”
The chain of Palestinian statehood recognition is unlikely to bring any immediate changes on the ground. As U.K. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said yesterday in an interview with Sky News, “any decision to recognize a Palestinian state … does not make a Palestinian state happen overnight. That has to be part of a peace process, it has to be based on 1967 borders, it has to be based on a shared capital in Jerusalem.”
Israel and many of its supporters have slammed the move as rewarding terrorism, as the country continues its war against Hamas in Gaza, where 48 hostages kidnapped during the group’s Oct. 7, 2023 attacks remain in captivity.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has “a clear message to the leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre of Oct. 7: You are giving a massive prize to terror. … It will not happen. There will not be a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.” Netanyahu hinted that Israel will increase settlement activity in response. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and several other coalition members went a step further by calling for annexation of the West Bank, which Saudi Arabia has reportedly said would have “major implications.” Read more on Netanyahu’s reaction and upcoming UNGA speech here.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivered a scathing assessment of the statehood development, writing on X: “80 years after the end of WWII, where over 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis for simply being Jewish, the so-called civilized world is rewarding modern day religious Nazis with an arbitrary Palestinian state designation,” pointing to the lack of defined borders, leadership, and security arrangements.
GROWING PRESSURE
Israel battles proposed EU sanctions
Israel’s Foreign Ministry and Economy Ministry, which oversees foreign trade, have been pushing back against proposed European Union sanctions over the war in Gaza. The European Commission proposed the roll-back of relations between the bloc and Israel after it “found that actions taken by the Israeli government represent a breach of essential elements relating to respect for human rights” given “the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza following the military intervention of Israel, the blockade of humanitarian aid, the intensifying of military operations and the decision of the Israeli authorities to advance the settlement plan in the so-called E1 area of the West Bank, which further undermines the two-state solution,” Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
What’s at stake: The proposal, if accepted, would suspend free trade between Israel and the European Union, its largest trade partner. A source in Brussels estimated that the move would cost Israel 227 million Euros ($266 million) in customs duties per year. A date has not yet been set for voting on the suspension of free trade, which requires a qualified majority, also known as a “double majority,” meaning 55% of member states, and states representing 65% of the EU population, with at least four states opposed. Hungary and the Czech Republic said they would oppose the proposal, following calls between their foreign ministers and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.
Soccer scramble: The Israel Football Association is reportedly working to thwart a Qatar-led effort to expel it from Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) events.