ADL files suit on behalf of U.S. victims of Oct. 7 against Iran, Syria, North Korea

The Anti-Defamation League filed a new lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of more than 140 U.S. victims of the Oct. 7 attacks alleging that several different terrorist groups carried out the attacks with material support from U.S.-designated state sponsors of terror: Iran, Syria and North Korea.

The suit comes a year after a similar suit by the ADL targeting Iran, Syria and North Korea, but it relies on an additional statute to seek compensation for the American victims of the attacks, which left 1,200 people dead. The suit also includes more plaintiffs than the original case.

The new case names the terror groups — Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, Hezbollah and the Popular Resistance Committees — and invokes two American laws that provide civil remedies to victims of international terrorism.

“The victims of the October 7 massacre deserve justice, accountability and redress,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “This lawsuit seeks to do that by holding those responsible for the carnage accountable, from the state sponsors who provided the funding, weapons and training to the terrorist organizations who carried out these unspeakable atrocities.”

ADL brought the lawsuit with Crowell & Moring, a law firm that has helped victims in terrorism cases including the bombings of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in the 1980s and the bombing of UTA flight 772 in 1989. The firm obtained billions of dollars in judgments in those cases.

“State sponsors of terrorism should not be able to avoid the consequences of their heinous acts by hiding behind the proxies they materially support,” Crowell partner Aryeh Portnoy, the lead counsel on the case, said in a statement.

The parents of Yona Brief, an IDF soldier who was severely injured on Oct. 7 and died as a result of his wounds more than a year later, said they hope the lawsuit will help deter future attacks.

“We believe it is critical that those responsible for the horrific terror inflicted that day are held accountable in a court of law, to ensure the record is clear as to who helped support, plan and carry out the violence that day,” David and Hazel Brief said in a statement. “We are hopeful that this type of litigation will help prevent attacks like these in the future, so that no other families have to go through losing a loved one as a result of such violence.”