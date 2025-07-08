CAMPUS COMPETITION

Pepperdine, Washington Institute launch Middle East policy graduate program

Pepperdine University, a private Christian school, has advertised itself as a program free of the anti-Israel politicization endemic on other campuses

As the federal government continues its battles with dozens of colleges over campus antisemitism, the field of Middle East studies has been particularly scrutinized for advancing a one-sided, anti-Israel curriculum contributing to a rise of hostility towards the Jewish...