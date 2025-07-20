reversing course
National Education Association rejects ADL boycott proposal
The union’s board of directors said the proposal ‘would not further NEA’s commitment to academic freedom’
Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa via AP Images
The National Education Association, the largest teachers’ union in the country, announced on Friday that it would not cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League, declining to implement a contentious resolution approved by its governing body earlier this month that...
