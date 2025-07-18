Envoy's perspective
Former Israeli Ambassador Herzog: Biden shifted on Iran, but Democrats lag behind
'I must say, I was disappointed by the response of some senior people on the Democratic side,' Herzog told JI
Aspen Security Forum
ASPEN, Colo. — Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog and other pro-Israel speakers received a warm reception from the crowd at the Aspen Security Forum this week, as they discussed continued efforts to free the hostages in Gaza...
