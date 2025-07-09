SCOOP
Banks, Rosen introduce bill to replenish U.S. weapons stockpile in Israel
The legislation would extend the stockpile through 2029 from its current expiration in 2027
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images/Al Drago/Getty Images
Sens. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) are set to introduce legislation on Wednesday to reauthorize the U.S. weapons stockpile in Israel through 2029 from its current expiration date of 2027.
The stockpile allows the U.S. to preposition...
