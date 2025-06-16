horseshoe at work

MTG post against Israel’s operations in Iran unites far right, far left

The post, which opposed Israeli strikes in Iran, was boosted by Code Pink and a strategist for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

A tweet by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) opposing U.S. support for Israel’s ongoing campaign against Iran is bringing into sharp relief the convergence between the far left and far right in opposition to the Israeli operation.

Greene, posting on X on Sunday, lambasted “fake” America First leaders, arguing “the list of fakes are becoming quite long and exposed themselves quickly. Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA. Wishing for murder of innocent people is disgusting.”

She went on to claim that a regional war or global war, which would likely overwhelm the Middle East, BRICS and NATO, is inevitable and that “countries are required to take a side.”

“I don’t want to see Israel bombed or Iran bombed or Gaza bombed,” Greene said. “And we do NOT want to be involved or required to pay for ANY OF IT!!!”

The Georgia Republican went on to deny that Iran was close to attaining a nuclear weapon and suggested that Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons was not particularly significant because “more countries than is public have some sort of nuclear capabilities.”

Greene also repeatedly denied that she was antisemitic.

That post has won plaudits from prominent far-left figures, including Code Pink activist Medea Benjamin and Drop Site News co-founder Ryan Grim.

“You don’t have to agree with [Greene] on everything to applaud her incredibly strong anti-war position!” Benjamin wrote. “Yes, we are sick and tired of foreign wars. All of them. And yes, we don’t want to be forced to pay for them.”

Benjamin’s post was reshared by Doug Stafford, the chief strategist for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has repeatedly re-shared and praised Benjamin and Code Pink in the wake of the Israeli operation.

Grim also re-shared Greene’s post, calling her “presently the most sensible member of Congress.”

David Friedman, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, responded to Greene that her comments were not antisemitic, but “just stupid.”

“We all want peace and we all love our country. What we don’t want is a radical, America-hating Islamist dictator getting a nuke that will be within range of the USA within a few years (if not less). If you don’t think that risk is real, get better intel,” Friedman said.