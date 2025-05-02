Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Quick Hits

DEM DIRECTION

Ken Martin: Democratic Party needs to stand with Jewish community, Israel

The new DNC chairman called the Jewish community ‘really, really an important part of our coalition’

AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin speaks after winning the vote at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., Feb. 1, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
May 2, 2025

Ken Martin, the new chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said on Thursday that the Democratic Party needs to stand up for the Jewish community and for Israel.

“It is so important right now for our party to stand up with the Jewish community, to continue to stand up for Israel, to continue to stand up for humanity and to not forget who we are as Americans,” Martin said in remarks to a Jewish Democratic Council of America conference in Washington, calling the Jewish community “really, really an important part of our coalition.”

The comments come amid divisions over Israel and antisemitism policy that continue to cause rifts within the Democratic Party.

Martin also revealed that, while he was raised in the Catholic faith of his adoptive father, his mother was Jewish, “so I like to say I’m a cashew.”

Speaking on the national political environment, Martin highlighted polling showing that a majority of Americans believe that Democrats are the party of the elite and wealthy, and recent internal DNC polling showing that voters believe the Democratic Party is “weak.”

“The thing that will define us right now is, were we willing to stand up and fight back against the excesses and the extremes of this administration, but also stand up and fight for what we believe in?” Martin said, arguing that Democrats need to provide a message and a vision beyond only resisting President Donald Trump, and focus on American values issues that resonate with voters beyond the Democratic Party.

He also emphasized that he wants to see the party have a big tent, including conservative Democrats, centrists, progressives and leftists, but said that those who “would purposely have us lose to prove some sort of point” are not welcome.

Martin said he’s “excited” about the “energy we’re seeing throughout the country” with independents and others not usually excited about politics turning out to get involved.

