Obamaworld cheers Trump’s diplomacy with Iran

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

tehran tango

Obamaworld cheers Trump’s diplomacy with Iran

Phil Gordon, who was expected to serve as national security advisor in a Kamala Harris administration, offered his support for a Trump-led Iran nuclear deal

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Anadolu via Getty Images

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome, Italy on April 19, 2025, as the second round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States begins in the Italian capital, following the first round held in Oman.

By
Gabby Deutch
April 22, 2025

As nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue this week, foreign policy hawks who opposed the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action are worried about the prospective nuclear deal, which former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley dubbed “Obama 2.0” on Saturday. 

They aren’t wrong to spot the similarities between what President Donald Trump’s team is reportedly negotiating now and what former President Barack Obama achieved a decade ago. Several left-leaning national security experts who served in the Obama administration and were staunch advocates for the JCPOA are now cautiously cheering on the emerging potential outline of Trump’s deal as his team flits between Rome and Oman for negotiations. 

“It’s hard not to take a jab at Donald Trump for walking away from the nuclear deal in the first place, because I think if we get to a deal it’ll probably be something pretty similar,” said Ilan Goldenberg, who served as an Iran advisor at the Pentagon during Obama’s first term and then worked on Israeli-Palestinian issues under former Secretary of State John Kerry. “I have a lot of other things that I can disagree with him on, but if he wants to do the right thing here, I’ll support that.” Goldenberg is now chief policy officer at the liberal Israel advocacy group J Street.

Critics of the 2015 Iran deal took issue with the fact that it did not require Iran to stop enriching uranium, instead placing a cap — which would last for 15 years — on the level at which uranium could be enriched. Now, the Trump administration’s demands around enrichment are unclear: Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy who is leading the negotiations, said on Fox News last week that Iran should be able to enrich uranium up to 3.67%, the same level as the 2015 deal. But he walked back that claim a day later and said it should not be able to enrich uranium at all. 

“It’s always easy when you don’t have to negotiate it yourself to say, ‘Well, I would have gotten a better deal,’” said Phil Gordon, who served as the coordinator for the Middle East and the Persian Gulf on Obama’s National Security Council as the deal was being negotiated. 

Gordon, who served as national security advisor to former Vice President Kamala Harris and was expected to keep the role in a Harris presidential administration, vowed to support a deal even if it’s negotiated by Trump. “Now these guys are in a position where they’re trying to negotiate a deal and there’s a chance that they’re gonna have to accept some of the same imperfections that the Obama team did,” he said.  

Trump pulled out of the original Iran deal in 2018 and instituted a policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran, increasing sanctions and vowing to take on Iran’s proxies in the region. He pledged to continue the maximum pressure campaign in his second term, but his strong interest in negotiations marks a shift from his first term strategy.

“We can point out as much as we like that it was hypocritical of him,” said Gordon. “But the ultimate goal is our national security, and it doesn’t matter who it comes from: If they manage to get a deal that achieves the goal of making sure Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon and also keeps us out of a war, that would be a good thing, and I would support it.” 

Steven Simon, who served as NSC senior director for the Middle East and North Africa under Obama in the years before the Iran deal, said Trump is welcome on the side of those who favor a diplomatic approach over a military option.

“As somebody who was involved way back when,” Simon told Jewish Insider, “it’s better late than never.” 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice