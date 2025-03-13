on the hill

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing concerns following DNI fracas

‘Who is signing off on these people?’ McConnell said in a new statement to JI

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) again blasted a series of controversial staffing choices in the Trump administration, a day after the administration rescinded a job offer to an anti-Israel commentator for a deputy director of national intelligence role.

“Personnel is policy, and giving a senior job at ODNI to someone who’s been openly hostile to America’s closest ally in the Middle East is hardly the way to restore peace through strength,” McConnell told Jewish Insider. “For that matter, neither is hiring a Pentagon spokesperson who’s peddled anti-Semitic conspiracies and Russian propaganda, or senior policy advisors who think America doesn’t have significant interests in the Middle East or in deterring Chinese aggression, or a head of public diplomacy who mocks senators on social media. Who is signing off on these people?”

In addition to Daniel Davis, who had been picked for deputy director of national intelligence for mission integration, McConnell’s comment makes reference to the hirings of Kingsley Wilson, who has a history of antisemitic comments, as deputy press secretary at the Pentagon; Darren Beattie, who was fired from the first Trump administration for attending a conference with white nationalists and has criticized GOP lawmakers online, as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs; and Andrew Byers, a dovish China policy analyst as deputy assistant secretary of defense for South and Southeast Asia.

McConnell, who has previously criticized staffing choices at the Pentagon, including deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East Michael Dimino, again referenced DiMino in his new statement. DiMino has said the U.S. has no critical interests in the Middle East.