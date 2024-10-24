Speaking to Jewish voters in Florida, Emhoff attacks Trump for ‘dangerous antisemitism’

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Qatar’s Sheikha Moza glorifies Yahya Sinwar in social medi...a post

How Josh Stein’s Judaism plays into his campaign for North... Carolina governor

Lawmakers call on State Department to publicly condemn Turke...y’s Erdoğan

Lawmakers visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan to discuss Iran... and regional peace

Israel facing U.S., European pressure over proposed UNRWA ba...n

Sinwar killing ‘lowered barriers’ to Arab involvement in... Gaza’s day-after plan, but obstacles remain

Gottheimer urges Senate to pass Houthi terrorist designation... legislation

Ted Cruz threatens to defund U.N. if Palestinians succeed wi...th Israel expulsion effort

Israeli officials, hostage families optimistic Sinwar killin...g could bring hostages home

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Is a shift in China’s rhetoric on Israel a policy change, ...or ‘wishful thinking?’

Trump makes appeal to Americans in Israel – ‘Your fa...te is in your hands’

Casey issues new rebuke of Summer Lee, but stops short of re...voking endorsement

Brown University trustees vote against Israel divestment 

MIT president Sally Kornbluth skips Oct. 7 commemoration on ...campus

Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coa...tes interview

Biden administration supports Israeli efforts to ‘degrade ...Hezbollah’s infrastructure’

Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targe...ting Harris’ Israel record

Oct. 7 victims, artists offer messages of light and unity as... families grieve together in Tel Aviv 

Peter Deutsch, former Democratic congressman from Florida, e...ndorses Trump

‘I mark Oct. 7 every day’

Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah killing

Paul Coates, father of journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, republis...hing antisemitic screed ‘The Jewish Onslaught’

Quick Hits

FEAR FACTOR

Speaking to Jewish voters in Florida, Emhoff attacks Trump for ‘dangerous antisemitism’

Emhoff advances a fiercely anti-Trump message in the campaign’s closing days

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By
Gabby Deutch
October 24, 2024

MIAMI — Hours after Vice President Kamala Harris staged an impromptu speech on Wednesday at the Naval Observatory to condemn past comments reportedly made by former President Donald Trump praising Adolf Hitler’s generals, her husband took that message to Jewish voters and donors on a campaign swing in South Florida. 

“I’m going to speak about it not only as Second Gentleman, soon to be First Gentleman, but I’m also speaking as a Jewish person,” Emhoff said at a get-out-the-vote rally in heavily blue Broward County. He called Trump’s comments “dangerous antisemitism.” 

“He’s already told us that he will blame the Jews if he loses. He already said that. And by the way, that was at an event purporting to fight antisemitism. That’s when Trump blamed the Jews. So we have to take this seriously,” said Emhoff.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Florida seemed like an unusual campaign stop, given the state’s swing to the right in recent elections. 

In prior elections, Florida was the hub of presidential campaigns’ efforts to reach Jewish voters. In 2012, the Republican Jewish Coalition memorably paid for a billboard in South Florida that read, “Obama…Oy Vey!!” That year was the last time the state voted for a Democrat in a presidential election. 

Still, despite the fact that the state is unlikely to support Harris, Florida provides a potent testing ground for the campaign’s closing message to Jewish voters, with Emhoff as a popular surrogate. Neither the rally nor a fundraiser later in the evening in Miami were explicitly billed as events for Jewish voters, but that’s the message Emhoff took to Florida Democrats. (Earlier in the day, Ilan Goldenberg, Harris’ Jewish outreach director, met with Jewish voters at a deli in nearby Aventura.) 

“For the past four years, with Kamala’s support — and she’s been out there, too — we have worked to fight hate and antisemitism in all its forms,” Emhoff said, to strong applause, and touted the Biden administration’s national strategy to counter antisemitism. “Kamala, I promise you, is deeply invested in both the security of Israel and in the protection of Jewish people, including us Jews right here.” 

Other speakers, including Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, also highlighted Harris’ ties to the Jewish community. Wasserman Schultz said Harris is a “fierce defender of Israel and to bring our hostages home.” Fried thanked Harris and Emhoff for their “commitment of celebrating our faith,” citing the mezuzah they installed at the Naval Observatory. 

At the fundraiser, which raised $1.7 million in less than a week, Emhoff pushed a strongly anti-Trump message. He questioned how any Jews could vote for Trump. In doing so, Emhoff acknowledged fears among Democrats that some Jewish voters who typically vote Democratic might move to the right this year amid the rising antisemitism that has rocked the Jewish community since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks last year.

“When Jewish people talk to me about, ‘Oh, I’m thinking of supporting Trump.’ How? How is it possible that any Jewish person could support Donald Trump?” Emhoff asked.

Later in the speech, he expressed concern about voters who have seemingly forgotten the day-to-day realities of Trump’s first term.

“I’ve been using this term, the Trumpian fog,” said Emhoff. “It’s like, people have this weird nostalgia for when he was president, and you’ve just gotta remember what that was like — the stress, the chaos, the incompetence.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice