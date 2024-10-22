CLEARING THE AIR

Jewish leaders press Harris to condemn genocide accusation against Israel

Former ADL leader Abe Foxman, who has backed Harris, called the allegation a ‘blood libel that has to be addressed directly’

Two Jewish leaders are pressing Vice President Kamala Harris to further distance herself from far-left claims that Israel is committing genocide, after an interaction with a protester who leveled that accusation at a weekend event.

A heckler interrupted a Harris event at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to accuse Israel of genocide and alleged that 42,000 people including 19,000 children have died in Gaza. Harris responded that she wants a cease-fire and the war to end, adding after the individual was removed, “what he’s talking about, it’s real.”

A Harris campaign official told Jewish Insider that the protester’s allegation of genocide is “not the view of the Biden administration or the vice president,” but didn’t clarify what Harris was saying is “real.”

That clarification is insufficient, some Jewish leaders say.

Ted Deutch, the CEO of the American Jewish Committee and a former Democratic congressman, in a post on X called the genocide allegation “an outrageous and dangerous lie.”

“While I appreciate the Harris campaign official stating that ‘this is not her position,’ I urge @VP Harris to forcefully reject the charge of genocide directly,” Deutch continued.

A source familiar with the situation said Deutch had been in touch with Harris’ office about the comments.

Abe Foxman, the former national director of the Anti-Defamation League, agreed.. Foxman — who had remained out of presidential races for decades prior to the 2020 election — recently endorsed Harris, calling it “the most important vote US Jews will ever cast.”

“I agree with Ted Deutch on this matter 100 percent. The issue of Israel’s guilt of genocide is a blood libel that has to be addressed directly,” Foxman told JI, while adding that he’s confident Harris agrees.

“The VP has a clear record of supporting Israel and has been supporting Israel since October 7, including giving Israel $18 billion of military aid,” Foxman said. “I know and believe she does not agree with characterizing Israel as a country engaged in genocide and I am confident she will address the issue directly. I supported the VP for President and continue to do so.”

Michael Oren, the former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, said that Harris “appear[ed] to confirm the charge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza” and urged the administration “to issue an immediate and complete denial.”

He called the genocide claims “a libel which threatens Israel’s legitimacy and security.”