Jewish leaders press Harris to condemn genocide accusation against Israel

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Lawmakers visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan to discuss Iran... and regional peace

Israel facing U.S., European pressure over proposed UNRWA ba...n

Sinwar killing ‘lowered barriers’ to Arab involvement in... Gaza’s day-after plan, but obstacles remain

Gottheimer urges Senate to pass Houthi terrorist designation... legislation

Ted Cruz threatens to defund U.N. if Palestinians succeed wi...th Israel expulsion effort

Israeli officials, hostage families optimistic Sinwar killin...g could bring hostages home

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Is a shift in China’s rhetoric on Israel a policy change, ...or ‘wishful thinking?’

Trump makes appeal to Americans in Israel – ‘Your fa...te is in your hands’

Casey issues new rebuke of Summer Lee, but stops short of re...voking endorsement

Brown University trustees vote against Israel divestment 

MIT president Sally Kornbluth skips Oct. 7 commemoration on ...campus

Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coa...tes interview

Brown University facing pressure to cancel board vote on Isr...ael divestment

Biden administration supports Israeli efforts to ‘degrade ...Hezbollah’s infrastructure’

Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targe...ting Harris’ Israel record

Oct. 7 victims, artists offer messages of light and unity as... families grieve together in Tel Aviv 

Peter Deutsch, former Democratic congressman from Florida, e...ndorses Trump

‘I mark Oct. 7 every day’

Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah killing

Paul Coates, father of journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, republis...hing antisemitic screed ‘The Jewish Onslaught’

Quick Hits

CLEARING THE AIR

Jewish leaders press Harris to condemn genocide accusation against Israel

Former ADL leader Abe Foxman, who has backed Harris, called the allegation a ‘blood libel that has to be addressed directly’

JONESBORO, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 20: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a campaign event at Divine Faith Ministries International on October 20, 2024 in Jonesboro, Georgia. Vice President Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, have been campaigning this week in the key battleground state of Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

By
Marc Rod
October 22, 2024

Two Jewish leaders are pressing Vice President Kamala Harris to further distance herself from far-left claims that Israel is committing genocide, after an interaction with a protester who leveled that accusation at a weekend event.

A heckler interrupted a Harris event at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to accuse Israel of genocide and alleged that 42,000 people including 19,000 children have died in Gaza. Harris responded that she wants a cease-fire and the war to end, adding after the individual was removed, “what he’s talking about, it’s real.”

A Harris campaign official told Jewish Insider that the protester’s allegation of genocide is “not the view of the Biden administration or the vice president,” but didn’t clarify what Harris was saying is “real.” 

That clarification is insufficient, some Jewish leaders say.

Ted Deutch, the CEO of the American Jewish Committee and a former Democratic congressman, in a post on X called the genocide allegation “an outrageous and dangerous lie.”

“While I appreciate the Harris campaign official stating that ‘this is not her position,’ I urge @VP Harris to forcefully reject the charge of genocide directly,” Deutch continued.

A source familiar with the situation said Deutch had been in touch with Harris’ office about the comments.

Abe Foxman, the former national director of the Anti-Defamation League, agreed.. Foxman — who had remained out of presidential races for decades prior to the 2020 election — recently endorsed Harris, calling it “the most important vote US Jews will ever cast.”

“I agree with Ted Deutch on this matter 100 percent. The issue of Israel’s guilt of genocide is a blood libel that has to be addressed directly,” Foxman told JI, while adding that he’s confident Harris agrees. 

“The VP has a clear record of supporting Israel and has been supporting Israel since October 7, including giving Israel $18 billion of military aid,” Foxman said. “I know and believe she does not agree with characterizing Israel as a country engaged in genocide and I am confident she will address the issue directly. I supported the VP for President and continue to do so.”

Michael Oren, the former Israeli Ambassador to the United States, said that Harris “appear[ed] to confirm the charge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza” and urged the administration “to issue an immediate and complete denial.”

He called the genocide claims “a libel which threatens Israel’s legitimacy and security.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice