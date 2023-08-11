Daily Kickoff
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the new ownership of the Washington Commanders, and interview Eli Lake on the podcast. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Judge Rachel Freier, Frank Luntz and Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger.
Earlier this week in New Hampshire, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley sat down with Jewish Insider’s Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar during a campaign stop at a VFW hall in the town of Hudson and offered her perspective on Israel’s judicial reform efforts, the prospects of a Biden-led normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia and the rise of antisemitism in the United States. Below are excerpts of the conversation.
Haley, on her reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul: “It’s none of our business. It’s a domestic issue. I wouldn’t want Netanyahu inserting himself into American policies. We should not be so arrogant as to insert ourselves into Israeli policies. What I care about is that Israel is strong, that we are a strong ally with them. That we make sure that we can help them defend themselves because they are our best friend when it comes to taking on Iran. And we should be focusing on how we can make better relationships with our Arab allies. That’s what we should be focused on. Not on what they’re doing domestically.”
OnBiden’s efforts to secure a normalization dealbetween Israel and Saudi Arabia: “There’s no way it’s going to happen in the Biden White House. You don’t go and call the head of Saudi Arabia a pariah and then suddenly think they’re going to want to work with you. That’s ludicrous. He killed every chance of us doing anything with Saudi Arabia. And Saudi Arabia has shown that in the way they’ve acted back with us – doing deals with China, basically going against our currency. Will it happen in a Haley administration? Absolutely. Is it going to happen in a Biden administration? It will not. We do want it, and I think there’s an opportunity there and I think we should push hard.”
On how Haley would tackle rising antisemitism in the United States: “Start seriously punishing these elected officials who are spewing hate. It’s not OK for them to say the things they’re saying. Every time they say that, they put the Jewish community in danger. Every time they say that, they make a kid more scared on a college campus. Every time they say that, they encourage others to do it. It’s wrong. Congress needs to be bold enough to condemn those people and to censure them and to make sure they pay a price for it — not just go up and put up another resolution that says antisemitism is bad.”
Should Congress censure Republicans like Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who has associated himself with antisemitic figures?: “Hate is hate. I don’t care whether you’re Republican or Democrat. If you say anything that is hateful to another group of people, stop. That’s the problem in America. When did we start saying we’re just going to tiptoe around it? Antisemitism is no different than racism. Treat it like that. I’ll call out anyone who spews hate or does anything to threaten another group of people.”
Haley, on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson: “I don’t think Tucker’s going anywhere. I think he’s going to continue to be a voice that’s prominent and do whatever he does.”
montgomery county moves
A new era for the Washington Commanders
Cities and their pro sports franchises are braided together in complex, often emotional ways. The special bond between city and team, however, can unravel as a result of questionable management, the love affair faded, as it has for the Washington Commanders. But the new ownership team — Josh Harris and his fellow Jewish investors Mitchell Rales and venture capitalist Mark Ein — can remember the franchise’s glory days of Sonny Jurgensen’s long bombs and John Riggins’ bruising runs. And the three — die-hard fans of the burgundy and gold who grew up in suburban Washington — are determined to bring back those winning seasons, and thereby transform a D.C. sorely in need of something to rally around, Frederic J. Frommer reports for Jewish Insider.
Uniting quality: “Sports teams are a means to unite communities and make an impact,” Harris said in a statement to JI. “That’s a value all of us in the Commanders ownership group share. We are excited to build a winning culture, and for the potential of this team to unite and rally fans to help make a positive impact in Washington and throughout the region.”
Trio forms: Harris and Ein, lifelong friends, grew up a few blocks away from each other as kids and were kindergarten classmates. They both attended the University of Pennsylvania and later Harvard Business School. According to the Washington Post, when Harris announced he was stepping down from his private equity firm, Apollo Global Management, he wanted to do more in sports and to expand his family’s charitable foundation, Harris Philanthropies. That led to Harris and Ein meeting with Rales, who grew up in Bethesda, Md.
court nominations
Saul Stein, Rachel Freier tapped for New York Supreme Court
Two Orthodox judges were among the six individuals nominated last night to run on the Democratic Party line for open seats on the Kings County Supreme Court. Saul Stein and Rachel Freier, the latter of whom has been an acting Supreme Court judge since January, were tapped by the Kings County Democratic Party to appear on the ballot in November. Both Stein and Freier are expecting to win in the deep blue county, which encompasses all of Brooklyn, Jewish Insider’s Tori Bergel reports.
Finding the balance: “It was amazing to see how so many of the non-Jewish delegates embraced Judge Freier’s candidacy, and [that] her life story and her spirit and her compassion were universally accepted and appreciated,” Rabbi Eli Cohen, executive director of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council, told JI on Thursday afternoon. “I think that she has shown to have the right temperament. She’s very careful to do things appropriately and correctly, [and] she has the right balance of understanding of the law and compassion for the people who come before.”
Breaking the glass ceiling: Freier, 58, is believed to have been the first female Hasidic judge in the U.S. when she was elected as a Civil Court judge in 2016. She graduated from college at 30, becoming a lawyer a decade later. In 2014, Freier founded the first all-female Orthodox ambulance corp, Ezras Nashim. When she was appointed acting New York State Supreme Court justice in January, she was believed to be the first Hasidic woman to hold the position.
podcast playback
Eli Lake dives deep into America
On this week’s episode of Jewish Insider’s podcast, co-hosts Rich Goldberg and Jarrod Bernstein are joined by columnist Eli Lake, formerly of Bloomberg, The Daily Beast and Newsweek and currently a contributing editor at Commentary Magazine and host of “The Re-education with Eli Lake” podcast, for a deep dive into America’s ever-changing political parties, where Republicans and Democrats stand on the FBI, Ukraine, former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment and Israel’s controversial judicial reforms.
Security skepticism: “I do think that there’s much more of a sense after 2016 that the Democrats blame Russia for losing that election, and that has sort of put them on a trajectory where they become, at times, the Baghdad Bobs of various scandals that have affected the FBI…That system seems to have broken down and it’s beyond just simply Russiagate. So, I think that’s where it comes from, which is that it looked like the FBI kind of had Trump in their crosshairs, and if you are a partisan, then, you know, you’re kind of applauding that, even though, on principle, I could see many liberals sort of saying, ‘Well, maybe these powers can be one day turned on our guy,’ but so far that that insight has not yet occurred.”
Oppositional outlook: “The reason that you’re seeing this, let’s call it isolationism [on Ukraine] kind of gain purchase at this point [in the Republican Party], is because a lot of people look at it like, they’re committing this mistake that Christopher Hitchens used to say, letting your adversaries do your thinking for you. So a lot of people deeply feel, they’re very upset and angry about banning true information on social media, about COVID, for example, or they’re very upset that the teachers unions or universities are kind of promoting a view of gender that is, in their view, just anathema to common sense and science. So those are issues that we all know people are very upset about, and then they notice that the same people who will hector them and support the censorship of anti-maskers or something, right, have Ukraine flags in their bios on social media, and they say to themselves, ‘OK, well, if the regime is for an independent Ukraine, then I’m against it.'”
rescue mission
Israel, Jewish Agency rescue Israelis, immigrants-to-be from war-torn region of Ethiopia
The Israeli government, working with the Jewish Agency for Israel, on Thursday rescued more than 200 Israeli citizens and members of the local Jewish community waiting to immigrate to Israel who were trapped in Ethiopia’s Amhara region due to ongoing clashes between a local militia and government forces. They were flown to the capital of Addis Ababa, where some will stay for the time being while others will continue on to Israel, officials told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Background: As battles between the government’s Ethiopian National Defence Force and the Fano militia group escalated in recent days in Amhara, the Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency, halting almost all travel into and out of the region, including from the city of Gondar, home to one of Ethiopia’s largest Jewish communities, which has seen some of the fiercest battles. In light of this, the Israeli government and Jewish Agency began preparing to extract the approximately 140 Israeli citizens in Amhara, most of them in and around Gondar and others in the city of Bahir Dar, as well as the approximately 60 people eligible for Israeli citizenship.
Evacuation route: On Wednesday, when it became clear that the rescue operation could go forward, the Israeli Embassy in Ethiopia and the Israeli Foreign Ministry began contacting the 204 citizens and would-be immigrants, instructing them to get to one of several collection points in Gondar and Bahir Dar. There they were taken by bus to the cities’ airports and flown on chartered flights to the capital city of Addis Ababa, the Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office said in a joint statement.
