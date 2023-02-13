Worthy Reads

👴 Bibi’s Legacy Moment: In The Hill, former U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Dov Zakheim raises concerns that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu risks losing the economic gains he has made for Israel during his tenures in government if the current coalition pushes through a series of governmental reforms that have drawn the ire of the business community. “The chaos that Netanyahu’s government has engendered is spooking technology companies already operating in Israel and, of even greater concern, international investors, whose confidence and support are the lifeblood of the country’s highly advanced economy. The CEO of Papaya Global, an international payroll firm valued at over $3.5 billion, has announced that it will move the company’s funds from Israel in protest of the government’s policies. The CEO of Verbit, a $2 billion Israeli company that specializes in artificial intelligence-driven speech recognition software, likewise has announced that the firm is leaving the country in protest of the government’s plan to undermine the Supreme Court’s authority. More high-tech firms could follow their lead.” [TheHill]

🗳️ Eye on 2024: Politico’s Daniel Lippman spotlights Republican entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who is mounting an unconventional bid for the White House in 2024. “‘We were taught that you satisfy a moral hunger by going to Ben and Jerry’s and ordering a cup of ice cream with some social justice sprinkles on top,’ he told the crowd, a line he repeated multiple times during his trip to Iowa. ‘But we’ve learned in the last couple of years that you cannot satisfy that moral hunger with fast food. And the good news is I think we’re getting hungry again. And I think there’s an opportunity to fill that hunger with something deeper.’ Ramaswamy was there to do what people with ambition, a thirst for the spotlight and an overflowing sense of self-confidence occasionally go to Iowa to do. He is exploring a run for president, testing, among other things, whether his warnings about the dangers of ‘wokeism’ and socially-responsible investing — in business vernacular what’s called environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing — has political currency with Republican politicians, business leaders and, yes, farmers.” [Politico]

🇺🇦 Ukrainian Support: In The Jerusalem Post, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Mark Dubowitz makes the case for Ukraine to support Israel amid a spike in terror attacks that have largely been funded by proxies in Iran, who are also Moscow’s primary allies in its invasion of Ukraine. “The murderers were Palestinian but Tehran helped put their fingers on the triggers. The Islamic Republic is the main foreign sponsor of Palestinian terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and has a hand in the influx of smuggled firearms into Israel, including into the West Bank…. While it fights against the brutal Russian onslaught, Ukraine should similarly rise to the defense of its citizens abroad, even as it strives to protect them at home. While it may be too preoccupied with wartime struggles to prosecute individual cases, Kyiv should go beyond its condemnation of the recent Palestinian terror attacks to a fuller review of policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” [JPost]

🏫 DEI Doctrine: In the Wall Street Journal, Hillsdale College Vice President Matthew Spalding raises concerns over the proliferation of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs on college campuses. “Diversity is no longer a term to describe the breadth of our differences but a demand to flatter and grant privileges to purportedly oppressed identity groups. Equity assigns desirable positions based on race, sex and sexual orientation rather than character, competence and merit. Inclusion now means creating a social environment where identity groups are celebrated while those who disagree are maligned. ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ — the compound form of these modern concepts — is especially toxic. It divides us by social identity groups, ranks those groups on privilege and power, and excludes those who fail to honor the new orthodoxy. Rather than being equally endowed with innate dignity and fundamental rights as human beings — best judged by our character and not skin color — we are supposed to discriminate and confer status based on race, sex and cultural affinity.” [WSJ]

⛪ Church Chatter: In The New York Times, Esau McCaulley dissects how the Black Hebrew Israelite movement’s core beliefs place it at odds with Black churches. “The wider society may know little of the group, but a recent study found that 4 percent of African Americans describe themselves as Hebrew Israelites. They have become well known in Black religious spaces for assembling outside churches and aggressively evangelizing. Much of the outreach literature created by this group is peppered with antisemitic ideas and disparagements of the Black church. For many members of these groups the fullness of salvation is only for God’s chosen people: Black people, Native Americans and Hispanics. All other ethnic groups will have a lesser role (if any) in the world to come. For them, white Jews are not the real Jews but, along with Christians and Muslims, are part of a plot to keep Black people from understanding their true identity… The Black church does the important work of correcting the record and writing Black people back into a story that colonization and white supremacy tried to erase. But that work can be done without displacing anyone else or assuming that the harm we experienced is someone else’s destiny.” [NYTimes]