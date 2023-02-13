Daily Kickoff
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to MK Simcha Rothman about the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms, and spotlight a new initiative to convene Jewish Democrats in North Carolina. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff, Meir Kay, Dov Zakheim and Keren Hajioff.
Members of the Israeli Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, in a 9-7 vote this morning, passed two clauses key to the government’s proposed judicial reform — changing the system to appoint judges so that coalition members will comprise a majority of the selection committee; and canceling the High Court’s ability to review and change Basic Laws — paving the way for the legislation’s first reading in the Knesset. Committee Chair Simcha Rothman ordered the removal of opposition MKs from the room after they shouted and chanted in protest of the legislation and against Rothman. See more below and read Rothman’s interview with Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash here.
The vote went ahead despite a nationally televised plea by Israeli President Isaac Herzog last night to hold off and to consider a five-point compromise proposal, including a new Basic Law that would set out the relationship between the Knesset and the court, that he called for legislators to discuss. A “very senior” coalition member, however, told the N12 news broadcaster that the coalition would wait a week to bring it to a Knesset vote. Herzog’s call was met with praise by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, who tweeted, “Great speech tonight by a great leader. Thank you President @Isaac_Herzog.”
President Joe Biden, in his first direct comment on Israel’s judicial reform proposal,toldThe New York Times’ Thomas Friedman over the weekend that “The genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy is that they are both built on strong institutions, on checks and balances, on an independent judiciary. Building consensus for fundamental changes is really important to ensure that the people buy into them so they can be sustained.”
Herzog’s address came the night before a nationwide strike and a demonstration outside the Knesset in Jerusalem that drew tens of thousands of Israelis protesting the proposed judicial overhaul. Hundreds of high-tech companies, law firms and other private sector companies are participating in the strike, as well as thousands of doctors and mental health professionals. Additional protests were held in other cities around the country.
In an op-ed in The Jerusalem Post, the Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer described both the government’s position and arguments to keep the current judicial system “untenable and should be recognized for what they really are, as opening bids in a bruising legislative negotiation.”
Hauer cautioned that the decisions made by Israel’s government may impact the future of American support for Israel. “While those on both sides of Israel’s political divide must continue to advance their policy debates vigorously, they must recognize that on the sidelines of their political battlefield sit America’s Jews, watching carefully and deciding whether they will be able to identify with the outcome,” he wrote. “To paraphrase Ahad Ha’am, more than American Jewry has maintained Israel, Israel has maintained American Jewry.”
survey says
Forty percent of American Jews feel less secure than a year ago, AJC survey finds
More than four in 10 American Jews felt less secure in 2022 than the year before — a 10-point jump from 2021 — with rising antisemitism resulting in a “frightening impact” on the comfort levels of members of the Jewish community. That was a key takeaway from a survey released Monday morning by the American Jewish Committee, which measured attitudes on antisemitism both within and outside the Jewish community, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Broad look: The survey of 1,507 American Jews, which was conducted between Sept. 28 and Nov. 3, 2022, indicated the widespread impact of antisemitism on the American Jewish community. AJC also surveyed 1,004 members of the American public at large between Oct. 10 and Oct. 18. The first survey found that 26% of Jewish respondents were personally the target of antisemitic incidents in 2022, including antisemitic attacks, antisemitic remarks in person and antisemitic remarks online; 23% are affiliated with an institution that has been targeted by antisemitism in the past five years; and 87% have seen antisemitic content online.
Government assessment: The study also found that American Jews are divided on how well the government is responding to antisemitism. Forty-eight percent said they approved of the job President Joe Biden has done — down from 54% in 2021 — and 34% said they disapproved. But a majority, 56%, said they disapproved of the way Congress has responded, with just 22% approving, down from 28% the year prior. Forty percent of respondents were satisfied with how their state and local governments are responding. “It’s a question of the urgency of taking action,” AJC CEO Ted Deutch said, of the overall survey. “There’s been a call for more action by the federal government for some time. Now, there is an effort, thankfully, to create a national action plan. This highlights why that’s necessary.”
view from jerusalem
Meet the Knesset member at the forefront of the controversial plans to reform Israel’s judiciary
Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman on Monday was in the crosshairs of controversial government plans to enact a series of legislative reforms that will change – and, say critics, drastically weaken – the way the country’s legal system, particularly its Supreme Court, functions. As Rothman, a determined legislator and representative of the far-right Religious Zionism party, chaired a stormy session of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee to fast track the judicial reforms, tens of thousands of Israeli workers walked off their jobs and descended on Jerusalem, holding an unprecedented demonstration against the plan, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports.
No stranger to controversy: Appointed chair of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee a little over a month ago, the 43-year-old Rothman, who is a member of Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, is used to such turmoil in his committee. At the forefront of the reforms, he has been seen almost daily beating back criticisms and claims by the opposition and a host of former justices and legal experts, local and foreign, decrying his proposed reforms package. Rothman also faces daily scrutiny from most of Israel’s media outlets, and his proposal, combined with a similar reform package being touted by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, have sparked a series of mass protests around the country drawing upwards of 100,000 citizens into the streets each weekend.
Media matters: “If I tried to understand the situation in the U.S. when [Donald] Trump was the president just by watching MSNBC, then I would have thought that the U.S. was going to collapse tomorrow. If I tried to understand what’s happening now in the U.S., during [Joe] Biden’s presidency, only by watching the Daily Wire or Fox News, then I would think that tomorrow morning there will be no U.S., that it’s collapsing,” Rothman, the child of American immigrants, told JI in an interview in his Knesset office on Thursday.
Different views of democracy: According to Rothman, who described criticism of the judicial reform proposals as “fake news,” his plan will fix a branch of government that he believes has long been overstepping the boundaries of logical power in a democracy. Unlike the executive and legislative branches of the government, which are democratically elected, Rothman believes that the judiciary more or less appoints itself as currently, a larger portion of the selection committee’s members come from the sector and, he says, it operates with little oversight by the other two branches. With these reforms, Rothman told JI, Israel will become more democratic, not less. And, he added, “There are way more people who are happy about these reforms and who will be deeply upset if they are not passed.”
sports night
The Super Bowl parties making a difference
A few weeks before the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017, Meir Kalmanson, better known as Meir Kay, was walking through New York City when he noticed a man on the sidewalk holding a cardboard sign. “I don’t want food, I don’t want a drink, I just want to be seen,” it read, so Kay invited the man for a meal and the two got to know each other. With the experience top of mind and nearing game day, Kay began to think of all the people without friends or family during what has become an unofficial national holiday. When Super Bowl Sunday arrived, he showed up to his friend’s rooftop house party alongside half a dozen homeless individuals he had invited from around the neighborhood. “It was amazing,” Kay recalled to Tori Bergel for eJewishPhilanthropy. “It wasn’t about watching the game or even having a hot meal, which is important, of course, to have that, but it was the interaction, the connection, the eye contact…how these guys [walked] in and how they left, as a whole, was a massive obvious shift.”
Gone viral: Kay posted a video of the party on YouTube; it quickly went viral. A professional filmmaker at heart, Kay started his channel, which has amassed 324,000 followers since its creation in 2008, to spread joy and kindness. The following year, Kay began fielding calls from people wanting to get involved with his next event. “They wanted to bring it to their own town, and honestly, I can’t say it was my intention. I was like, ‘OK cool, I did this thing, it was nice and amazing, but…’ But I realized there was this demand, people wanted to help and there was a need for this,” Kay said. Over the next six years, Super Soul Party would expand, with events in 36 cities by 2022. The parties included much-needed resources for people experiencing homelessness, such as mental health counseling, hot food and clothing drives. The party organizers also switched from street outreach to working directly with homeless shelters, so that more guests could go to and from the events.
Scene in New York: On Sunday evening in New York City, about 200 people, around 100 of whom were experiencing homelessness, showed up at Manhattan’s Sixth Street Community Synagogue — a fortuitous name for such an event — to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Walking through the door, there were tables set up along the right side of the room filled with clothing and “dignity bags” containing personal essentials including toothbrushes, tampons and deodorant. In the corner by the entrance, a barber station gave haircuts to anyone who wanted. A buffet of mini hot dogs, chicken and Chinese food — all kosher — sat at the front with volunteers in Super Soul Party T-shirts helping throughout the various stations. People mingled and ate at a handful of round tables or else sat in one of the many rows of folding chairs arranged before a large projected screen across the back wall.
What’s in a name: “To me, it’s all in our name. We’re all super souls, and we’re just here to party. I think you take away the religion, the race, the ethnicity of a person, at the end of the day, you connect on so many levels beyond just finances and how you live.” Ben Kreisberg, a Super Soul volunteer who’s been with the organization since its second year, told JI. “[This event] makes you feel humanized. Sometimes as people living in a big city like New York, it’s very easy to get caught up in our lives and forget [the needs of others], so this is a chance to come back and say, ‘Look, we’re here, we’re one people.’”
exclusive
North Carolina Jewish Democrats launch caucus to address local, national issues
Jewish leaders in North Carolina are gearing up to launch a new Democratic Jewish caucus at a founding convention later this month, as part of a broader effort among party activists to boost organizing efforts before the 2024 election. “We think the time is right for a Jewish caucus in the Democratic Party,” Matt Sadinsky, the group’s acting president, said in an interview with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel on Friday. “The Jewish people share a lot of values with the Democratic Party. These values are now being threatened all around us, and now is the time to fight for them.”
Organizing effort: The North Carolina Democratic Jewish Caucus, as it is officially known, will meet virtually on Sunday, Feb. 26, to adopt bylaws, elect officers and begin the process of establishing county chapters, among other things. After the convention, the group will petition to become formally affiliated with the state party, according to Sadinsky. The creation of the caucus comes in response to a wide range of issues that have caused mounting concern among Jewish Democrats in the Tar Heel State, chief among them the rising threat of antisemitism. “There are a lot of antisemitic words and acts all over North Carolina and over the country, and many of our caucus members have experienced them personally,” Sadinsky, who lives outside Charlotte, told JI. “It seems like hate speech, which was verboten, is now being mainstreamed. We think we’ve got to do something.”
On the rise: In 2021, antisemitic incidents across North Carolina rose by 131% over the prior year, according to the most recent annual audit published by the Anti-Defamation League, which counted 30 reported cases of anti-Jewish harassment and vandalism within the state. Meanwhile, Jewish community members from both parties have raised alarms over North Carolina’s Republican lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson, who has refused to apologize for past comments in which he denigrated Jews, Muslims and transgender people, among other groups. Robinson is widely expected to run for governor next year in what could be a hotly contested two-way matchup with Josh Stein, the attorney general of North Carolina, who recently announced his campaign to succeed Roy Cooper, the term-limited Democratic incumbent. Stein, a Jewish Democrat who criticized Robinson’s rhetoric in his launch video, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the inaugural caucus convention in two weeks.
Platform politics: Sadinsky said the caucus also intends to focus on such hot-button issues as voting rights, abortion access, climate change and Middle East policy, the latter of which has recently emerged as a source of brewing division among Democratic activists in North Carolina. Last June, the state Democratic Party adopted a series of controversial resolutions at its annual convention in Durham, accusing Israel of “apartheid” and calling for “targeted sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes,” on Israelis who have committed alleged human rights violations against Palestinians, among other measures. Prospective members are required to pledge their commitment to the national Democratic Party platform on the Middle East formalized in 2020, which upholds support for “a negotiated two-state solution that ensures Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state with recognized borders,” among other things. “You have to be willing to accept the Democratic platform on Israel, and you have to swear off any kind of hate speech,” Sadinsky told JI.
