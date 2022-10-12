Worthy Reads

🚀 Booming Business: The Wall Street Journal‘s Dion Nissenbaum looks at gains from the Abraham Accords made by Israel’s defense industry. “Few have benefited more from the warming relations than Israel’s military contractors. The breakthrough agreements have created a huge boon for Israeli military companies, which are known for air defense. Those systems are in great demand in the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia, which Iran-aligned militias in Yemen have attacked with drones and cruise missiles. Israeli security officials say they have had more than 150 meetings with counterparts in Bahrain, Morocco and the U.A.E since the accords were signed. But the new cooperation has its limits. Israeli officials said there are still tight constrictions on what Israel will sell to its Gulf neighbors. The focus now, they said, is on selling air defenses. Israeli government approval to sell advanced offensive weapons is unlikely to come any time soon.” [WSJ]

🏢 Startup Nation: In the Financial Times, James Shotter spotlights the Bizmax business center for Haredi men, which encourages young entrepreneurs to enter the startup world. “In Haredi families, women are often the main breadwinners, while men devote themselves to religious study. Only half of Haredi men work, and close to half of ultra-Orthodox households are below the poverty line. ‘We have a very big challenge with the Haredi community and integration into the workforce,’ says Yitzik Crombie, Bizmax’s founder. ‘We try to show them that it is possible. And the way to show them that it is possible is to build role models . . . and one way to build role models is to help start-ups.’” [FT]

🪧 Iranian Indecision: In Time, Karl Vick observes a shift in the Iranian regime’s approach to the protests against it as they spread to neighborhoods long viewed as their strongholds. “While government forces continued to knock heads in the streets, the head of the Judiciary on Monday publicly spoke of ‘mistakes…weaknesses and failures’ by a government that has never previously acknowledged anything remotely resembling fault…The regime appears uncertain of its footing. In putting down previous protests, authorities played successfully on Iranians’ sense of nationalism, nursing latent fears that unrest might serve as a cover for separatist movements among the country’s ethnic Kurdish, Baluchi, and Arab minorities. [Mahsa] Amini’s death appeared to transcend all that. She was an ethnic Kurd who had been visiting Tehran when she was abducted and allegedly beaten for ‘inappropriate hijab,’ or religious dress. The first protests were outside the hospital where she was declared dead on Sept. 16, then in her hometown. But within days they had erupted in more than 80 cities across the country — including Qom, the holy city. The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says it had documented 185 protester deaths in 17 of Iran’s 31 provinces.” [Time]

👋 Moving On: The Washington Post’s Paul Schwartzman examines Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s (R-NC) downfall from rising star to ousted congressman following a series of controversies surrounding the Republican legislator. “Cawthorn’s rapid rise and fall is a case study in what counts as a mortal sin, professionally speaking, in today’s Republican Party — what conservative leaders and voters are willing to tolerate from a MAGA firebrand not named Trump. The congressman’s narrow primary defeat offered an answer, but only in part. The rest of the answer may lie in whatever happens to Madison Cawthorn next. ‘He needs to get his act together. He needs to grow up,’ said John Fredericks, a syndicated pro-Trump radio host who backed Cawthorn in 2020 and now describes his tenure in Congress as a ‘clown show.’” [WashPost]